SHINee’s TAEMIN to become the first solo artist to perform at the Inspire Arena in December with two solo performances announced by SM Entertainment

SHINee’s TAEMIN will be performing two shows at the end of the year, as SM Entertainment revealed a teaser poster for the K-Pop artists ‘TAEMIN SOLO CONCERT: METAMORPH’ event at the Inspire Arena, Yeongjongdo, Incheon.

TAEMIN will be performing two solo dates at Inspire Arena in December (Credit: SM Entertainment/Getty Images)

SM Entertainment have not yet provided details of when tickets will be available for the event, however have mentioned that they expect a high interest once tickets for the two shows become available. In performing at the Inspire Arena, TAEMIN looks to make some history as the first artist to perform solo at Inspire Arena, Korea's first multi-purpose performance arena.

The agency have gone on to state that “through this concert, he is expected to present an unprecedented 'classic performance' that combines unrivalled music, performance, and fantastic production.” Ticketing information and door times will be provided in due course through SHINee’s official social networking accounts.

TAEMIN is expected to be on the promotional road by the end of the month, with the release of his fourth mini album, ‘Guilty,’ scheduled for release on October 30 KST, having dropped a ‘mood clip’ trailer for the title track two days ago.

When is TAEMIN performing at Inspire Arena?