Following its notable debut at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 last week, Soompi is reporting that Jungkook's latest solo track "3D" (featuring Jack Harlow) has held its position on the chart for a second consecutive week, currently at No. 58. In a similarly impressive feat, his previous single "Seven" (featuring Latto), which premiered at No. 1 in July, has maintained a strong presence on the chart for 13 consecutive weeks, currently positioned at No. 99.

This achievement solidified Jungkook's status as the first Korean solo artist to have multiple songs on the Hot 100 for more than one week. Additionally, he has secured a groundbreaking position as the first Korean soloist to spend 10 weeks on Billboard's Artist 100, currently holding the No. 60 spot.

Continuing his chart-topping streak, "3D" has maintained its dominance, holding the No. 1 position on the Digital Song Sales chart for the second week in a row. The track has also earned the No. 2 spot on the Global Exclusive U.S. chart and No. 5 on the Global 200, a notable feat following its previous reign atop all three charts last week. "Seven" has also remained in the top ranks, securing No. 3 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 8 on the Global 200 during its 13-week run.

Additionally, "3D" has witnessed a climb on the Pop Airplay chart, reaching a new peak at No. 30 after its entry at No. 34 the previous week. Meanwhile, "Seven" continues to maintain its presence on the chart, currently holding its position at No. 35 for the 13th week in a row.

Why has Jungkook changed his TikTok profile?

Jungkook has left some of the BTS Army confused as to the change to his TikTok profile (Credit: TikTok)

But what has gotten netizens talking overnight is the change Jungkook has made to his TikTok profile. The phrase “AB_______JK_M____RST____Y” appears in his bio, leading to speculation about what it could mean.