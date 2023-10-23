TXT's latest album, ‘The Name Chapter: FREEFALL,’ earns the group the title of second most successful K-Pop band on the Billboard Chart

TXT's latest mini-album, 'The Name Chapter: FREEFALL,' has once again entered the US Billboard Top 200 album chart (Credit: BIGHIT Music)

As per a press release from BIGHIT MUSIC this morning in South Korea, it also marks the third release from TXT to achieve such a feat within the span of a calendar year. The group’s fifth mini album 'The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION', released in January, entered the chart in February 2023 at the number one spot and stayed on the chart for 19 consecutive weeks, becoming the longest charting performance on the Billboard 200 among K-pop group albums released this year, while their second full-length album 'SWEET' ranked 54th on the chart in August.

Not content with their success in the United States they made history as the first foreign artists to lead the weekly album charts with nine consecutive albums on Japan's Oricon, setting an impressive new record.

Alongside their chart achievements, TXT also achieved a significant milestone by selling just over 2.2 million copies of their new album in its first week of release, marking a new peak in their career. They attained the distinction of being 'double million-sellers' in the opening week for the second time within a span of four years and seven months, the shortest duration for any K-pop artist since their debut.