TOMORROW X TOGETHER debut inside the Billboard top 10 album chart with The Name Chapter: FREEFALL
TXT's latest album, ‘The Name Chapter: FREEFALL,’ earns the group the title of second most successful K-Pop band on the Billboard Chart
K-Pop group TOMORROW X TOGETHER set another record on the Billboard 200 chart over the weekend, with their new album ‘The Name Chapter: FREEFALL’ on the Billboard Top 200 album chart at number three. It marks the ninth occasion that the group have had a release enter the US album charts, making them the second most successful K-Pop group on the Billboard charts, trailing only behind the mighty BTS.
As per a press release from BIGHIT MUSIC this morning in South Korea, it also marks the third release from TXT to achieve such a feat within the span of a calendar year. The group’s fifth mini album 'The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION', released in January, entered the chart in February 2023 at the number one spot and stayed on the chart for 19 consecutive weeks, becoming the longest charting performance on the Billboard 200 among K-pop group albums released this year, while their second full-length album 'SWEET' ranked 54th on the chart in August.
Not content with their success in the United States they made history as the first foreign artists to lead the weekly album charts with nine consecutive albums on Japan's Oricon, setting an impressive new record.
Alongside their chart achievements, TXT also achieved a significant milestone by selling just over 2.2 million copies of their new album in its first week of release, marking a new peak in their career. They attained the distinction of being 'double million-sellers' in the opening week for the second time within a span of four years and seven months, the shortest duration for any K-pop artist since their debut.
The K-pop boyband is set to make an appearance in the episode of ‘Crayon Shin-chan’ on October 28, airing on the Japanese network TV Asahi, according to News1. The episode, titled 'TXT is Here', will showcase the boyband as they guide the show's titular character through the choreography of one of their songs. It's worth noting that the boyband recorded their own dialogues for both the Japanese and Korean versions of the episode.