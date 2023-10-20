EXO’s Chanyeol releases MV for new single Good Enough as the single arrives on streaming services
EXO’s Chanyeol releases a new music video as his single, ‘Good Enough’ arrives on streaming platforms today.
EXO’s Chanyeol released his latest single, ‘Good Enough’ earlier today, with the song very much how SM Entertainment have described it: “an easy-listening synth-pop song with an attractive rhythmic synthesizer line. The lyrics convey a warm message, 'It's okay to just do that' about the anxiety that anyone can face while living with a dream.”
But K-Pop of course is about having a complete package, or at least giving bits of information regarding the complete package (see: Jungkook’s ‘Golden’ promotional schedule), SM Entertainment have released in conjunction with the single arriving on digital platforms a music video (MV) for the track, which premiered earlier today through the SMTOWN Channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The music video consists of scenes of spending leisurely time in a comfortable space, and since Chanyeol's same-age friends and EXO members Baekhyun, Chen, and D.O. appear together, attention is expected to be focused on their chemistry.
Speaking about the single that he personally wrote, Chanyeol explained the hopefulness behind ‘Good Enough’: “There are moments when everyone gets tired while running toward their dreams. “I worked on it with the hope that it would be a song of comfort and peace for everyone going through such times,” he said, raising expectations.”
It won’t be the last time we see Chanyeol on YouTube though; SM Entertainment have also announced that he will be appearing on GQ Koera’s YouTube channel on October 24 2023 at 8pm KST, where he will not only be discussing the single but will provide viewers with a live performance of the track too.