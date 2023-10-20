EXO's Chanyeol has released a new music video for his single 'Good Enough' through the SMTOWN YouTube channel (Credit: SM Entertainment)

EXO’s Chanyeol released his latest single, ‘Good Enough’ earlier today, with the song very much how SM Entertainment have described it: “an easy-listening synth-pop song with an attractive rhythmic synthesizer line. The lyrics convey a warm message, 'It's okay to just do that' about the anxiety that anyone can face while living with a dream.”

But K-Pop of course is about having a complete package, or at least giving bits of information regarding the complete package (see: Jungkook’s ‘Golden’ promotional schedule), SM Entertainment have released in conjunction with the single arriving on digital platforms a music video (MV) for the track, which premiered earlier today through the SMTOWN Channel.

The music video consists of scenes of spending leisurely time in a comfortable space, and since Chanyeol's same-age friends and EXO members Baekhyun, Chen, and D.O. appear together, attention is expected to be focused on their chemistry.

Speaking about the single that he personally wrote, Chanyeol explained the hopefulness behind ‘Good Enough’: “There are moments when everyone gets tired while running toward their dreams. “I worked on it with the hope that it would be a song of comfort and peace for everyone going through such times,” he said, raising expectations.”