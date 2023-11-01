Sage Stallone, Sylvester Stallone's late son features on Netflix documentary Sly in archival footage

Netflix documentary Sly, about actor Sylvester Stallone’s life and career will explore his personal troubles and the death of his firstborn son Sage.

The feature-length documentary is a retrospective of the star’s more than 50 year long career. It will feature fellow film legends including director Quentin Tarantino, Predator and Terminator actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Happy Days actor Henry Winkler.

Also speaking on the documentary are Stallone’s brother Frank and three of Sly’s surviving children. His firstborn child, Sage Stallone, who tragically died young, is expected to feature through archival footage.

Although Sage died before his time, he had already begun to carve out a niche for himself in the film industry and had gained experience as an actor, producer, and director by the time he was 30.

Who was Sage Stallone?

Sage Stallone was the son of Sylvester Stallone and his first wife Sasha Czack, whom he was married to from 1974 to 1985. Sage grew up in California, and later studied filmmaking in North Carolina.

He followed in his father’s footsteps, appearing alongside Sly in Rocky V, where he played the titular boxer’s son. He also featured in another iconic Stallone film, Demolition Man, in which he played an unnamed thug, and in action adventure film Daylight, playing Vincent.

Sage starred in horror films The Evil Inside Me, Chaos, and Moscow Zero. He directed and produced documentary Alan Yates Uncovered, and short film Vic, and worked as executive producer on crime drama Gone with the Pope.

Whilst Sage’s last screen role was as Ari in short comedy drama The Agent, a photograph of the actor appeared in the Rocky spin-off sequel Creed, in which it was explained that his character, Rocky Jr. had moved to Vancouver.

Sage was married to the American actress and model Starlin Wright from 2007-2008. He did not have any children.

Sage Stallone with his uncle Frank Stallone Jr.

How did Sage Stallone die?

Sage died in July 2012 at his home in Los Angeles, aged 36. A toxicology report stated that he had died of coronary artery disease which led to a heart attack and that no drugs other than over the counter medicine were in his system at the time of his death.

Sage’s mother, Sasha, claimed that he had had major dental surgery in which he had had five teeth removed shortly before his death and was on painkillers following the procedure.

Does Sylvester Stallone have other children?