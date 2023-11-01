Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Frank Stallone Jr., the less famous movie star brother of Rocky, Rambo, The Expendables (and much more) actor Sylvester Stallone, appears in Netflix documentary Sly. The singer and actor has lived in his brother’s shadow throughout his life, but the pair have remained close nonetheless.

Despite not starring in the multi-million dollar franchises that his brother has, Frank has managed to survive in Hollywood, taking on a variety of roles in action films over the years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has collaborated with Sylvester on several occasions, and at other times a fictionalised version of himself in which he laments his big brother’s greater fame. Most recently the brothers have featured together on Netflix documentary Sly, which follows Sylvester’s long career in the film industry.

With Frank about to be upstaged again in Sly, we take a deep dive into the star’s decades long career.

Sylvester Stallone's brother Frank features in Netflix documentary Sly

Who is Frank Stallone?

Frank Stallone, 73, is the lesser known younger brother of Hollywood action star Sylvester ‘Sly’ Stallone. Like his brother, Frank has also featured in a range of movies, some of them alongside Sylvester, but has not reached the same level of fame.

Frank is an actor and singer and has collaborated with his brother many times over the decades. He featured as a singer in the first three Rocky movies, and appeared in a walk on role on Rocky Balboa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also appeared in an uncredited role on the Get Carter remake, and wrote music for the Rocky and Rambo films, and Saturday Night Fever sequel Staying Alive, which Sly directed.

What else has Frank Stallone been in?

Frank has also built up a lengthy portfolio of work outside his relationship with his brother. He has featured in a string of B movie action flicks including Lethal Games, Savage Harbor, and Roller Blade Seven.

He has also made single episode appearances in well known American dramas including Tales from the Crypt, Walker, Texas Ranger, and Miami Vice. He also had a recurring role in Movie Stars, as a fictionalised version of himself. He was joined by other less successful brothers of Hollywood stars - Don Swayze, and Joey Travolta.

Frank Stallone is an actor and singer and wrote songs for Rocky, Rambo, and Staying Alive

Frank continued to dine out on his famous brother throughout his career - a similar gag to that featured in movie stars occurred in the Christmas film Fred Claus, where he is part of a Siblings Anonymous support group, along with Roger Clinton and Stephen Baldwin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2021 he produced the autobiographical documentary Stallone: Frank, That Is, in which he acknowledges he is the ‘most unknown famous entertainer in Hollywood’.

Does Frank Stallone have other family?

Frank does not have children and nor is he married. He is believed to be single currently. He and Sylvester share three half-siblings, Bryan and Carla Francesca from their father Frank Sr.'s second marriage to Rose Marie, and Dante who, at 25, is around half a century younger than Frank Jr. and Sylvester.