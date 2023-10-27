Ronnie O’Sullivan snooker documentary The Edge of Everything is coming to cinemas and Amazon Prime

Snooker legend Ronnie ‘The Rocket’ O’Sullivan will swap the green baize for the silver screen in a behind the scenes Amazon Prime documentary produced by former England football captain David Beckham.

The feature-length documentary follows O’Sullivan, the world number one snooker player as of 2023 on his quest to claim a record-equalling seventh World Snooker Championship at The Crucible in 2022.

Spoiler alert - O’Sullivan managed the incredible feat, beating Judd Trump in the final 18 frames to 13, and equalling the record set by Stephen Hendry, who won his seventh world championship in 1999.

The Edge of Everything is produced by David Beckham's Studio 99, with the footballing star, who featured in his own documentary series on Netflix this month, on board as executive producer.

The cinematic release of the film, which comes days before a general release on Amazon Prime, will be preceded by a Q&A with O’Sullivan and Beckham.

What has Ronnie O’Sullivan said about The Edge of Everything?

Speaking about the Amazon documentary, O’Sullivan said: “My highs and lows have been well-documented by the media but I felt like now was the right time to do something more definitive – something that I can look back and reflect on as I contemplate retirement.

“Going into my seventh World Championship, I wasn’t sure I had it in me but allowing the cameras in ended up driving me on in many ways and gave me a different perspective.

“I’ve given complete access to the point where if you put a fly on the wall and followed me for 17 days, that’s basically what happened.

“They’ve been in my dressing room, they’ve been in my hotel room before and after matches and sessions. I embraced it because whatever I get involved in, let’s just make it the best I could possibly do.”

Is Ronnie O’Sullivan retiring?

The 47 year old has discussed his future in the sport several times, and though he has not yet confirmed exactly when he will retire, he has suggested that it will be by the time he turns 50.

Stephen Hendry, who set the world championship record that O’Sullivan sets his targets on matching in the documentary, retired aged 42, but Steve Davis, one of the most iconic snooker players of all time, kept going until he was 58.

The Rocket said that he can’t make it to every snooker tournament and that he would like to finish his career in Asia, where the sport is more popular, which could mean skipping some UK events.

Who else is on the Ronnie O’Sullivan documentary?

Competitors from O’Sullivan’s career, as well as his friends and family will appear in interviews on the Prime documentary.

Fellow snooker legends that will feature on the documentary include Jimmy White and Stephen Hendry, whilst The Rocket’s friends, artist Damien Hirst, and The Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood will also appear.

Is there a trailer for Ronnie O’Sullivan: The Edge of Everything?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

When is the release date of Ronnie O’Sullivan: The Edge of Everything?

The documentary will be released in select UK cinemas for a one night special premiere featuring the Q&A which will be live streamed at each venue, on Tuesday 21 November.