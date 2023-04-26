The BBC has been the host television broadcaster of the World Snooker Championship for more than 40 years

BBC and snooker have a special bond that goes back to the late 1960s when the national broadcaster used it to trial colour television. Snooker was an ideal candidate for this due to the presence of a number of different coloured balls on the table - white, red, yellow, green, brown, blue, pink and black.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since then, the British Broadcasting Corporation has become the home of the sport and airs not just the World Snooker Championship but the other two major events that make up the 'Triple Crown', which also includes the UK Championship and the Masters.

But what BBC commentators will be covering the World Snooker Championship 2023, and who will be presenting? Here is what you need to know.

Who are the BBC commentators for the World Snooker Championship 2023?

The BBC has confirmed a familiar team of commentators for the 17 days of the 2023 World Snooker Championship, including fan-favourite John Virgo, who was initially set to depart his position after the tournament - however this decision has seemingly been reversed.

Below is the full commentator line-up for the competition:

John Virgo

Steve Davis

Dennis Taylor

Stephen Hendry

John Parrott

Ken Doherty

BBC presenters line-up for World Snooker Championship 2023

Advertisement

Advertisement

Presenting the BBC coverage of this year's World Snooker Championship boasts both old and new faces, which includes the ever-present Hazel Irvine who once again will be front and centre. She has covered the sport over the last 20 years.

Joining Irvine is Abigail Davies who is back as a roaming reporter over the course of the event. Viewers may recognise Davies from whenever she appeared on Sky Sports football show Soccer Saturday.

The BBC has confirmed its commentators and presenters for the World Snooker Championship 2023 - Credit: Adobe