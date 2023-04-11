﻿Ronnie O’Sullivan will lead the way at 2023 World Snooker Championship as he enters the tournament as reigning champion. Prize pot of championship explained

Ronnie O’Sullivan will be hoping to target an eighth World Championship when he takes to the floor in Sheffield this weekend. However, ahead of one of the biggest weeks in Snooker, the competition is set to take place within a cloud of controversy and unrest following the recent suspension of ten Chinese snooker players.

2021 Master Snooker winner Yan Bingtao is one of ten who have been suspended and charged with a range of offences related to match-fixing. Yan and his compatriot, Zhao Xintong were two rising superstars in the sport but their positions have now been heavily compromised. Their successes were seen as the start of an exciting new generation of talent but their stories quickly took a darker turn.

Additionally, O’Sullivan himself is in a heap of chaos after the world number one had a war of words with the World Snooker Tour Chief Steve Dawson. The English snooker star has been scathing over the sport’s attempts to adapt to the loss of the lucrative Chinese revenue stream and has claimed the sport is in a worse place than ever. O’Sullivan has even suggested some players might consider going on strike.

So, as the players attempt to block out the noise of the rising concerns in the ranks, here is all you need to know about what the 2023 winner will walk away with in a couple of weeks time.

When is the World Snooker Championships?

The tournament proper will begin on Saturday 15 April. The qualifying rounds will conclude tomorrow, Wednesday 12 April, and the draw for the main event will then take place on Thursday 13 April at 8.45am BST. Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre will once again host the action and tickets are still available to purchase for certain time slots in the first and second rounds; semi-finals and final. For those unable to attend the Crucible Theatre, fans can tune into Eurosport and Discovery+ for £6.99/month and all the action will be made available.

Ronnie O’Sullivan is world number one at World Championships in Sheffield

What is the tournament prize money?

This year, there will be a total prize fund of £2,395,000 available. Here is the breakdown:

Winner: £500,000

Runner-up: £200,000

Semi-finalists: £100,00

Quarter-finalists: £50,000

Last 16: £30,000

Last 32: £20,000

Last 48: £10,000

Last 80:10,000

Last 112: £5,000

Bonuses:

Highest break: £15,000

Maximum break: £40,000

Who are the previous winners of the World Snooker Championships?

The World Championships has been running since 1927 but was moved to its current location and changed to the current format in 1977. Here are all those who have won the top prize since the move to Sheffield: