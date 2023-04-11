Ronnie O’Sullivan will be the reigning champion at the upcoming World Snooker Championship. How to watch and draw explained

The final qualifying rounds are currently taking place ahead of the World Snooker Championship which starts this weekend. While the final qualifiers will end on Wednesday 12 April, the draw for the first round will take place on Thursday 13 April.

Ronnie O’Sullivan enters this tournament as the defending champion and current world number one. However, the Snooker legend has recently admitted he has struggling with an old elbow injury and has been forced to pull out of the WST Classic in Leicester.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s tournament, O’Sullivan said: “It was a lot worse last weekend. I didn’t think I was going to be able to play at Sheffield as it swelled up. I had an injection and I literally had tears in my eyes. That’s how much pain I was in.

“The next day, I couldn’t move my arm, I literally had to pick this hand up to put it on the table. It started swelling up. I had a bad reaction. So I went back to the hospital, they gave me some antibiotics, in case there was an infection. I’ve iced it. It has calmed down. It still feels a bit sore but it’s playable. It’s quite funny because up until last world championship, it was fine, but it was a bit sore. I could play a shot and I wouldn’t wince. It’s been about a year now where I’ve had a really bad problem with it.”

As we await to find out how the reigning champion will fare, here is all you need to know ahead of the World Snooker Championship...

Ronnie O’Sullivan at the 2023 World Grand Prix in January

What are the dates for World Snooker Championship?

The tournament begins on Saturday 15 April 2023 and ends with the final on Monday 1 May 2023. Here is the full schedule:

Round 1: April 15-19

Round 1+2: April 20

Round 2: April 21-24

Quarter-finals: April 25-26

Semi-finals: April 27-29

Final: April 30-May 1

How to watch World Snooker Championship

The Crucible Theatre in Sheffield will once again host the competition and all of the action will be available to watch on Eurosport and Discovery+. The latest news, action and highlights will also be available on the Eurosport website and Eurosport app.

Entertainment and Sport plans with Discovery+ start from £6.99/month or can be purchased for £59.99/year.

Are there tickets available?

Tickets can still be purchased for each day of the first and second rounds of the tournament. While quarter-final tickets and certain semi-final tickets are sold out, there is still availability for three semi-final sessions and the final on Sunday 30 April. Go to the Crucible Snooker website to find out more.

Who is playing?

While the qualifiers are still yet to be determined, here are the top 16 players who will all be competing in the first round of the tournament:

Ronnie O’Sullivan (1)

Stuart Bingham (14)

Luca Brecel (9)

Neil Robertson (6)

Ali Carter (11)

Ding Junhui (16)

Mark Williams (8)

Mark Allen (3)

John Higgins (10)

Robert Milkins (13)

Jack Lisowski (12)

Gary Wilson (15)

Judd Trump (5)

Kyren Wilson (7)

Mark Selby (2)

Shaun Murphy (4)

What is the draw?

In the second round, which takes place from Thursday 20 April - Monday 24 April, here is the draw: