The WPBSA has charged ten Chinese snooker players with match-fixing as the governing body investigates the sport’s biggest corruption scandal

Ten Chinese snooker stars face match-fixing charges as snooker’s governing body - the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association - investigates the sport’s biggest corruption scandal to date. The allegations against the players include manipulating games, approaching players to cheat, betting on snooker and fixing a match.

In October 2022, Lian Wenbo was suspended by the WPBSA and was soon followed by nine compatriots. 2021 Masters Champion Yan Bingtao was the latest to receive a suspension and was subsequently banned from last week’s Masters tournament along with UK Championship winner Zhao Xintong. Hossein Vafaei and David Gilbert were called up to compete in their places, but the tournament was ultimately won by Judd Trump.

Advertisement

Most of the players have not commented publicly on these allegations but Wenbo has reportedly denied match-fixing. An independent hearing will now take place to go over the evience and it is understood that no police investigation is taking place at this stage.

Yan Bingtao has been charged with match-fixing by WPBSA

Advertisement

What has been said?

The WPBSA has said it concluded the players had a case to answer after an investigation took place by its integrity unit, which works closely with Sportradar - a sports technology company. A statement from WPBSA said: “The players are currently suspended from attending and competing on the World Snooker Tour and in other WPBSA governed events until the conclusion and the hearing or hearings and the determination of this matter.

Advertisement

“This matter will be referred to a formal hearing before an independent disciplinary tribunal that will take place at a venue and on a date to be confirmed.”

What are the charges

Here are all ten players and their respective charges, as reported by the BBC:

Advertisement

Liang Wenbo: The 35-year-old, who is ranked 56th, has been charged with being concerned in fixing matches and approaching players to fix matches on the World Cup Snooker Tour, seeking to obstruct the WPBSA investigation and failing to cooperate with the investigation. Li Hang, who is 32 and ranked 64th, has been charged with being concerned in fixing matches and approaching players to fix matches, seking to obstruct the investigation and betting on snooker matches. 29-year-old, Lu Ning, ranked 46th, has been charged with fixing a match and being concerned in fixing a match and approaching a player to fix a match, seeking to obstruct the investigation and betting on snooker matches.

2021 Masters Champion, Yan Bingtao who is aged 22 and ranked 16th, has been charged with fixing matches and betting on snooker. Similarly, the 2021 UK Champion and 2022 German Masters champion Zhao Xintong has been charged with being concerned in fixing matches and betting on snooker. He is 25 years-old and ranked ninth. Xintong won the 2021 UK Championship and 2022 German Masters.

Advertisement