Ronnie O’Sullivan is hopeful of winning a record-breaking eighth title at Masters Snooker tournament 2023

Ronnie O’Sullivan will hope to win his eighth Masters title at the Alexandra Palace this weekend as the Masters Snooker tournament gets underway. Neil Robertson opened up the competition as the 2022 champion only to be beaten by Shaun Murphy in the first round yesterday, Sunday 8 January. In last year’s event, Robertson moved past Anthony McGill, O’Sullivan and Mark Williams on his way to victory but has now found himself undone at the first hurdle.

O’Sullivan easily moved passed Luca Brecel in the first round 6-1 and told the BBC after his win: “I feel like I’ve got life in perspective - I spent years getting disappointed by the game, and I thought let’s try to not get disappointed, and it’s freed me up a bit.

Advertisement

“I’m still competitive. If I take up anything I want to be better, it’s just natural and I’ll never lose that, so the players can expect me to keep coming for more.” Speaking about his opponent, O’Sullivan added “You sense someone is a bit nervous and you just pounce on it. Whoever you are in my sport, when you play the top players they will sniff it out. You don’t have to say you’re under pressure. I smell it, and if I smell it I’m going to be on you like a rash.”

The other first round result of the tournament saw Masters debutant Iran’s Hossein Vafaei beat Mark Selby 6-2. Vafaei was given a last minute place at the tournament after Yan Bingtao and Zhou Xintong were suspended from competing amid an on-going match-fixing investigation.

Advertisement

When is the Masters Snooker tournament?

The tournament began on Sunday 8 January 2023 and will conclude on Sunday 15 January. The full tournament schedule as been added to the end of the article.

Advertisement

Hossein Vafaei beats Mark Selby in Masters first round

How much will the Masters Snooker winner earn?

In total there is a prize pot worth £725,000 which is the same as last year’s fund. Here is how much each player will earn:

Winner: £250,000

Runner-up: £100,000

Semi-finalist: £60,000

Quarter-finalist: £30,000

Last 16: £15,000

High Break: £15,000

Advertisement

How to watch the Masters Snooker tournament?

Advertisement

The tournament is available to watch on BBC with coverage being shown on BBC Two and their streaming service BBC iPlayer. BBC One, however, is expected to show the semi-final.

Eurosport and Discovery+ are also both showing the action from the Alexandra Palace. Fans who wish to watch through EuroSport will have to subscribe, costing £6.99/month.

Tournament schedule:

Sunday 8 January:

Advertisement

Neil Roberston vs Shaun Murphy 4-6

Mark Selby vs Hossein Vafei 2-6

Monday 9th January:

Advertisement

Ronnie O’Sullivan vs Luca Brecel 6-1

John Higgins vs Jack Lisowski 7pm-11pm

Tuesday 10 January:

Mark Allen v Barry Hawkins 1pm-5.15pm

Mark Williams vs David Gilbert 7pm-11pm

Wednesday 11 January:

Advertisement

Judd Trump vs Ryan Day 1pm-5.15pm

Kyren Wilson vs Stuart Bingham 7pm-11pm

Thursday 12 January:

Advertisement

Quarter-final 4: Williams/Gilbert v O’Sullivan/Brecel 1pm

Quarter-final 3: Vafaei v Higgins/Lisowski 7pm

Friday 13 January:

Quarter-final 2: Allen/Hawkins v Trump/Day

Quarter-final 1: Murphy v Wilson/Bingham

Saturday 14 January:

Advertisement

Semi-final 2 1pm

Semi-final 1 7pm