Ronnie O’Sullivan battles it out this evening for a seventh title at the World Championships 2022 against fellow Englishman Judd Trump.

The current number one in the world, Ronnie O’Sullivan is competing in the World Championship 2022 finals against Judd Trump and has already taken a commanding lead over his opponent.

O’Sullivan leads 12-5 after a feisty first day of the final where the Essex-based snooker champ accused the referee of ‘looking for trouble’ after he received a formal warning for a gesture.

The six-time champion made six half centuries and a beautiful 118 as he took a strong hold of the best-of-35 frame match.

Trump has suffered from the intensity of a final and has, much like O’Sullivan’s semi final opponent John Higgins, failed to place any pressure on the world number one making far too many errors.

With O’Sullivan hopeful of winning a record-matching seventh world title, here is how the world number one became such a force in the world of snooker.

Who is Ronnie O’Sullivan’s family?

O’Sullivan is the son of two convicted felons. His father, Ronnie O’Sullivan Snr, was sentenced to life in prison in 1992 for murder and was released after serving 18 years. His mother was then sentenced to a year in 1996 for tax evasion and their son was left to care for his eight-year-old sister Danielle.

The six-time champion has three children. His oldest child, Taylor-Ann Magnus, is from his two-year relationship with Sally Magnus while Lily and Ronnie Jr are from his relationship with Jo Langley.

O’Sullivan began dating the actress Laila Rouass (Holby City) in 2012. The pair got engaged in 2013 but in February 2022, Rouass had announced on social media that the couple had split. But reports now suggest that the pair are back together.

Ronnie O’Sullivan’s career

O’Sullivan began playing snooker at the age of seven and was soon a noted amateur competitor.

O’Sullivan enjoys a commanding lead in 2022 World Championship final

He made his first competitive century break at the age of 10 and went on to win the British Under-16 Championship at the age of 13.

Three years later, he turned professional and won 74 of his first 76 qualifying matches. His first ranked tournament win came in his second season on the circuit and he took the British Open as well as UK Championship while also reaching the finals of the European Masters.

His first world final came in 2001 and he defeated John Higgins 18-14 to claim first world title and reach number two in the world rankings.

O’Sullivan’s first time at number one came in the 2002/03 season after winning his third UK title later in 2001.

The Essex based snooker player has gone on to win five more World titles, four Welsh Open titles, four Shanghai Masters titles, three Champion ofChampions titles and two China Open titles as well as many other tournament wins.

He is widely regarded as one of the greatest snooker players of all time and is known for fast and attacking style of player, earning himself the nickname of ‘The Rocket’.

Controversies in Ronnie O’Sullivan’s career

During the 1996 World Championship, O’Sullivan was served a suspended two-year band and £20,000 fine for assaulting an assistant press officer.

Two years later, he was then stripped of his1998 Irish Masters win and prize money when a post-match drug test found evidence of cannabis in his system.

He later admitted to suffering from alcohol and narcotics abuse and has been treated for depression.

Ronnie O’Sullivan’s life outside of Snooker

The world number one has not only achieved almost every record in the world of snooker, but he has also written three crime novels, two autobiographies and co-authored a health and fitness book with the nutritionist Rhiannon Lambert.

O’Sullivan has also been linked with several video games, one of which includes Ronnie O’Sullivan’s Snooker.

He has previously professed an interest in both Islam and Buddhism while also deniying having any firm commitment to any specific religion.

The Arsenal fan was ranked in the top 1,500 10km runners in the UK after achieving a personal best of 34 minutes and 54 seconds for 10km races.

The six-time champion was also awarded an OBE in the 2016 New Year Honours list and was nominated for BBC Sports Personality of the Year in 2020, losing out to Formula 1’s Lewis Hamilton.

What is Ronnie O’Sullivan’s net worth?

Celebrity networth has listed the professional snooker player as worth $14 million (£11.1m). He is estimated to have earned around $15 million (£11.9m) in tournament money alone.

When is the World Snooker Championship final?