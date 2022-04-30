The Crucible Theatre in Sheffield is all set to once again host the biggest match of the year with four former winners all currently vying for the sport’s top prize.

The final of the 2022 World Snooker Championships takes place this weekend after weeks of competitive knockout action.

Earlier this month, 32 of the very best began the main stage of the contest at The Crucible Theatre in Sheffield and that field has now been whittled down to the final four.

They will compete for a spot in the final and the trophy as well as a cash prize of £500,000 with four former champions making up the semi-final landscape.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the final including who is taking part, how they got there and how to watch the action on UK TV.

Who is taking part in the 2022 World Snooker Championship final?

Ronnie O'Sullivan of England (L) and Judd Trump of England (R) shakes hands prior to The Dafabet Masters Final between Judd Trump of England and Ronnie O'Sullivan of England at Alexandra Palace on January 20, 2019

The line-up for the final will be set following the conclusion of the semi-finals on Saturday, April 30.

The four players, all former World Champions, making up the last four are:

Ronnie O’Sullivan

Mark Williams

Judd Trump

John Higgins

Ahead of the action resuming, Trump is leading Williams 13-11 and O’Sullivan is 10-6 up on Higgins in the best of 33 sets matches.

O’Sullivan, who last lifted the trophy in 2020, is going for his seventh World Championship and has comfortably sailed through to this stage of the event.

He began his tournament with a 10-5 win over countryman David Gilbert in this first round before seeing off Northern Ireland’s Mark Allen 13-4 in the second round.

He came up against Scotland’s Stephen Maguire in the quarter-final and dispatched him 13-5.

Judd Trump, the 2019 winner, comfortably beat Iran’s Hossein Vafaei 10-4 in the first round but went all the way with Scotland’s Anthony McGill in the second round before eventually securing a 13-11 victory.

He overcame Stuart Bingham 13-8 in his quarter-final.

Mark Williams beat fellow Welshmen Michael White and Jackson Page in the first and second rounds before scraping past China’s Yan Bingtao 13-11 in the quarters.

As for Higgins, he beat Thailand’s Thepchaiya Un-Nooh and Noppon Saengkham in the first and second rounds before narrowly dispatching England’s Jack Lisowski 13-12 in the quarters.

When is the 2022 World Snooker Championship final?

The first session of the final starts at 2.30pm on Sunday, followed by an evening session at 7pm.

Then, on Monday, there will be two further sessions at 2.30pm and 7pm.

The final is the best of 35 frames (first to 18 wins).

What channel is the 2022 World Snooker Championship final on?

All four sessions of the final will be broadcast live on both BBC and Eurosport.

Coverage begins on BBC2 at 1pm for the first session and at 12:45pm on Eurosport 1.

2022 World Snooker Championship final live stream

The final can be streamed live via the BBC Iplayer app which can be downloaded for free through all major app stores.

Alternatively, all the action can also be watched live on the BBC Sport website but a TV licence is still required to view live.