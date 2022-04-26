2021 Champion Mark Selby has been knocked out after longest frame in Crucible history

The quarter final of World Snooker Championship is now underway after the competition has seen nearly a week of history-making snooker in Sheffield.

The top 16 ranked players in the world had automatic qualification to the prestigious tournament while the next 16 places had to be battled out in the qualifying rounds two weeks ago.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defending champion Mark Selby had been fighting for a fifth world title while Ronnie O’Sullivan hopes to match the record set by Stephen Hendry (7).

However, Selby had to eventually bow down to China’s Yan Bingtao after an epic match that lasted 85 minutes and 22 seconds - the longest frame in the history of the event at Sheffield - losing 13-10.

After the second round match, Sleby said: “I’m really proud of myself. After really struggling and not enjoying the game, I came into this tournament not really knowing what to expect.

“I felt as though I was the better player for much of the match. It felt like my game was coming back a bit and I was enjoying it, so it’s positive going forward.”

Ronnie O’Sullivan, Mark Williams and Judd Trump remain in the competition, but the ‘thunder from down under’ Neil Robertson lost a thrilling fixture to Jack Lisowski in the second round.

Robertson hit a maximum break, 147, but ultimately lost 13-12. He came into the final session trailing 9-7 but completed his epic 147 break to swing the game back in his favour.

However, Lisowski then responded with an 88 to bring it all back to 11-11. Both players felt the pressure in the final frame but it was Lisowski who was able to hold his nerve long enough to come out on top.

This year will see the event take place at the prestigious Crucible Theatre, Sheffield for the 46th consecutive year and will also be the 54th successive year that the tournament has taken place in its knock-out format.

With the Championship well underway, here’s how the 2022 draw looks and who the competitors will face in the quarter final…

When is the World Snooker Championship 2022?

The tournament starts on Saturday 16 April 2022 and will conclude with the Final on Monday 2 May 2022.

Where is the World Snooker Championship 2022 taking place?

For the 46th year, it will be held at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield.

Ronnie O’Sullivan reflects on win in 2012

How to watch the World Snooker Championship 2022

The Tournament is available to watch across Eurosport and BBC platforms. Fans will also be available to stream the event on BBC iPlayer.

BBC Two is the usual platform for the event but BBC One and BBC Four will also be used to show the event.

Eurosport subscriptions start at £6.99/month

What is the World Snooker Championship draw for 2022?

Quarter Final (best of 25 frames)

Tuesday 26 April:

10am: Yan Bingtao 2-6 Mark Williams

10am: Stephen Maguire 2-6 Ronnie O’Sullivan

2.30pm: Judd Trump v Stuart Bingham

2.30pm: John Higgins v Jack Lisowski

7pm: Yan Bingtao v Mark Williams

7pm: Stephen Maguire v Ronnie O’Sullivan

Wednesday 27 April:

10am: Stephen Maguire v Ronnie O’Sullivan

10am: Judd Trump v Stuart Bingham

2.30pm: Yan Bingtao v Mark Williams

2.30pm: John Higgins v Jack Liswoski

7pm: Judd Trump v Stuart Bingham

7pm: John Higgins v Jack Liswoski