The penultimate session from The Crucible Theatre in Sheffield begins today with the six time champions currently holding a commanding lead.

The final of the 2022 World Snooker Championship resumes today (Monday, May 2) as Ronnie O’Sullivan continues his push towards a record-equalling seventh win at The Crucible.

‘The Rocket’ is taking on 2019 winner Judd Trump and holds a commanding lead going into the third of four sessions in the showpiece event.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2022 World Champion will be confirmed by the close of play this evening as Trump looks to fight back from the deficit.

Here is everything that happened yesterday in the first two sessions and how and when to watch the remainder of the 2022 final:

World Snooker Championship final score: O’Sullivan leads Trump at halfway point

Ronnie O’Sullivan leads Judd Trump 12-5 following the first two sessions of the 2022 World Snooker Championship.

The 46-year old is on course for a seventh World Championship having previously lifted the trophy in 2001, 2004, 2008, 2012, 2013 and 2020.

A seventh title would equal the record for most World Championships which is currently held by Stephen Hendry who dominated the sport in the 1990s.

The final is the best of 35 frames meaning O’Sullivan is just six frames away from victory.

What happened in the first two sessions of the World Snooker Championship final?

Although O’Sullivan put in a brilliant performance to race into a seven frame lead, events on Sunday were marred by a dispute between the player and referee Olivier Marteel.

The world number one accused Marteel of “looking for trouble” after he received a formal warning for a gesture during the first session - something O’Sullivan denied.

With tempers flaring, The Rocket was pegged back from 4-1 up to 5-3 by the end of the first session.

However, he was in brilliant form after the break and ended the second session 12-5 up on Trump.

The highest break of the final so far has gone to O’Sullivan who recorded a 120 while Trump’s best has been a 97.

O’Sullivan has so far managed ten 50+ breaks while Trump has managed five.

When do the third and fourth sessions of the 2022 World Snooker Championship start?

Both sessions will take place on Monday, May 2 with the third coming in the afternoon and the fourth and final in the evening.

Coverage of the third session will being at 1pm and coverage of the fourth will get underway at 7pm (BST).

What channel is the 2022 World Snooker Championship final on?

The two remaining sessions of the final will be broadcast live on both BBC and Eurosport.

Coverage of the third session begins on BBC2 at 1pm and at 12:45pm on Eurosport 1.

Coverage of the fourth session begins on BBC 2 at 7pm and at 6:45pm on Eurosport 1.

2022 World Snooker Championship final live stream

The final can be streamed live via the BBC Iplayer app which can be downloaded for free through all major app stores.