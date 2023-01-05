Defending champion Neil Robertson will compete in 2023 Masters tournament which begins this weekend.

The Alexandra Palace is set to become a sports host once more as the Masters Snooker tournament gets underway this weekend. Neil Robertson will be the defending champion at this year’s second triple crown event and will take on Shaun Murphy in the opening round.

This will be the 48th staging of the non-ranking snooker vent and will feature the world’s top 16 players from around the world. Ronnie O’Sullivan and Judd Trump are two of the other biggest names of the sport to be competing as O’Sullivan will seek to win his eighth title.

Former Masters champion Yan Bingtao and 2021 UK Champioship winner Zhao Xintong have both been suspended by the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association as part of a match-fixing investigation and have subsequently been replaced by David Gilbert and Hossein Vafaei.

Defending champion Robertson is the number one seed and the top eight seeds are then drawn against the bottom six, including the lately named participants of Gilbert and Vafaei.

Yan Bingtao has been suspended amid on-going match fixing investigation

When is the Masters Snooker 2023?

The tournament will commence on Sunday 8 January 2023 and conclude the following Sunday. A detailed schedule is listed further below. The Alexandra Palace will host the tournament once again and tickets are available to purchase on the World Snooker website. Standard afternoon sessions cost from £30 while the all day ticket will cost from £45.

How to watch the Masters Snooker 2023

The BBC will have all of the live coverage from the snooker tournament including a highlights show later in the day. Matches will be available to watch on BBc Two, BBC red button and the BBC Sport website and app. For those unable to watch on TV, fans can also stream the action on BBC iPlayer by creating a free account.

The highlights show will be shown at 11.15pm GMT every night apart from on Sunday 8 January when it will be shown at a later time of 11.55pm

Tournament schedule:

Sunday 8 January:

Neil Roberston vs Shaun Murphy 1pm-5.15pm

Mark Selby vs Hossein Vafei 7pm-11pm

Monday 9th January:

Ronnie O’Sullivan vs Luca Brecel 1pm -5.15pm

John Higgings vs Jack Lisowski 7pm-11pm

Tuesday 10 January:

Mark Allen v Barry Hawkins 1pm-5.15pm

Mark Williams vs David Gilbert 7pm-11pm

Wednesday 11 January:

Judd Trump vs Ryan Day 1pm-5.15pm

Kyren Wilson vs Stuart Bingham 7pm-11pm

Thursday 12 January:

Quarter-final 4: Williams/Gilbert v O’Sullivan/Brecel 1pm

Quarter-final 3: Selby/Vafaei v Higgins/Lisowski 7pm

Friday 13 January:

Quarter-final 2: Allen/Hawkins v Trump/Day

Quarter-final 1: Robertson/Murphy v Wilson/Bingham

Saturday 14 January:

Semi-final 2 1pm

Semi-final 1 7pm

Sunday 15 January: Final

What is the prize money for 2023 Masters?

The prize fund for this year’s tournament has been confirmed as the same amount as the 2022 event. There will be a total pot of £725,000 available with the winner earning themselves £250,000 and the runner-up receiving £100,000.

What are the odds?

Here are the current odds for all 16 participants to win the tournament: