The Masters 2023 tournament is well underway with Ronnie O’Sullivan on track for a spot in the final. The winner is set to earn £250,000

Sport is notorious for having huge divisions in earnings between those at the very top and those at the very bottom, with the world of snooker being no different.

This week, the world’s best snooker players are currently competing in the Masters Triple Crown event in the hope of lifting the Paul Hunter Trophy and earning themselves £250,000. The Masters is a non-ranking event and involves the top 16 ranked players and is the second of three Triple Crown Events in the snooker year.

The tournament succeeds the 2022 UK Championship - which was won by Northern Ireland’s Mark Allen - and preceeds the 2023 World Snooker Championship. Neil Robertson was the defending champion of the Masters but was undone by Shaun Murphy in the first round, opening up the possibility that Snooker legend Ronnie O’Sullivan could win a record-breaking eighth title.

What is for certain, however, is that whoever does win the triple crown event will have earned themselves a huge pay day. Here is all you need to know about how much snooker players earn...

How much does an average snooker player earn?

According to the website RookieRoad, the top 16 players in the world of snooker usually make an average of about $300,000 (£247,437) a year. Initially, this seems a significant amount but does not take into account that snooker players are responsible for paying their own travel and hotel expenses when going to international competitions.

Ronnie O’Sullivan is the highest earning Snooker player

As they do not operate as part of a team or organisation, it is usually up to the players to pay the bills. Additionally, while the most senior players can enjoy a handsome payday, those lower down the orders often have second jobs in order to help cover the costs of their sport. Many beginner players earn less than minimum wage, making it hard for sportspeople to kick start their career.

Who are the wealthiest snooker players?

Unsurprisingly, Ronnie O’Sullivan is listed as one of the richest snooker players. He has a reported net worth of around $14m (around £11m) and has earned approximately $15m in tournament money alone. He is a seven-time Masters Champion and has six World Championships to his name.

Other top earners include fellow seven-time Masters winner Stephen Hendry who earned $10m in his career. Similarly, John Higgins is also reported to have earned the same amount. Higgins, a four time world champion, was knocked out in the first round of the Masters tournament by Jack Lisowksi (6-3).

What are the highest prizes in snooker?

The World Championship is the biggest snooker tournament in terms of prize money and in 2022 there was a total prize pot of £2,395,000 available, £500,000 of which is given to the tournament winner.

Here are the top 10 highest paying snooker tournaments:

World Championship - £2,395,000

UK Championship - £1,009,000

China Open - £1m

International Championship - £802,000

World Open - £772,000

China Championship - £751,000

Shanghai Masters - £751,000

The Masters - £725,000

World Cup - £635,000

Champion of champions: £440,000

When is the Masters 2023 tournament?