The biggest competition in snooker is well and truly underway as fans turn their attention to the World Snooker Championship 2023 at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield. Widely regarded as one of the best to pick up a queue, Ronnie O’Sullivan is on the hunt to defend his title.

For the 47th consecutive year, the tournament has brought 32 players together as they vye for a total prize fund of £2.4 million with the winner taking home a lump sum of £500,000. It kicked off on 15 April and will come to a close with the final on 1 May.

Ronnie O’Sullivan is one of the sport’s main box-office attractions because of his larger-than-life personality and unique brand of play. The Englishman is incredibly accomplished, holding the record for the most ranking titles with 38 which includes seven World Snooker Championships and seven UK Championships.

The Rocket overcame Pang Junxu in a fairly comfortable victory to kickstart his title defence. The 47-year-old sealed a 10-7 victory at the fourth attempt to book his place in the second round of the tournament.

Who does Ronnie O’Sullivan have next at the World Snooker Championship 2023 and when does he play? Here is everything you need to know.

When is Ronnie O’Sullivan playing next at the World Snooker Championship 2023?

Ronnie O’Sullivan is set to square off against long-time rival Hossein Vafaei (21 seed) in the second round of the World Snooker Championship 2023. They will face each other in a best of 25 frames contest from Friday, 21 April and get underway at approximately 2:30pm UK time - below is the match schedule.

Ronnie O’Sullivan is on the hunt to win his eighth World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield - Credit: Getty Images

First session: Friday 21 April, 2:30pm

Second session: Saturday, 22 April, 2:30pm

Third session: Sunday, 23 April, 2:30pm

Ronnie O’Sullivan World Snooker Championship 2023 results

Round One: (1) Ronnie O’Sullivan 10-7 Pang Junxu (33)

Round Two: (1) Ronnie O’Sullivan vs Hossein Vafaei (21)

How to watch Ronnie O’Sullivan at the World Snooker Championship 2023

Coverage of the World Snooker Championship 2023 will be streamed across BBC and Eurosport platforms. Traditional homes include BBC Two, but the competition will also be broadcast through BBC One, BBC Four and BBC Red Button.

To stream The Rocket while you are out and about, it will also be available through BBC iPlayer. You can also catch up with games on-demand if you ever miss one.