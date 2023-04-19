Israeli player Hossein Vafaei has a heated rivalry with Ronnie O’Sullivan ahead of their World Snooker Championship 2023 meeting this week - but who is he?

The World Snooker Championship’s second round stage is underway as viewers and those in attendance at the Crucible are set to be treated to a clash of cues between two fierce rivals. Top seed Ronnie O’Sullivan will square off against Hossein Vafaei, who is a relative newcomer to the scene.

Israel’s first-ever professional snooker player will play The Rocket in a best of 25 frames match from Friday (21 April). While fans are eagerly anticipating what will be an exciting game, it’s the war of wards away from the table that has the world’s eyes glued to the goings-on in Sheffield.

The rivalry dates back to last year when Vafaei publicly blasted O’Sullivan, claiming that the Englishman was “not good for the game” and questioned “what has he done for the sport.” But ahead of their collision course, The Rocket blasted his opponent live on Eurosport.

Ronnie O’Sullivan told the live studio panel, which included Alan McManus: “Has he been saying much this year? I think he’s learned to be quiet, don’t rattle my cage!

“I’m just having fun, I love it when they call me out, I love it when they give me stick. I love it, it turns me on, I get off on it, I need it to fire me up so I’m hoping someone says something, so I can have a reason to perform - but they’re not going to say it now, they probably realise it’s not a good tactic.”

Responding to the comments, Vafei told the BBC on Monday (17 April): “He is a legend of the sport but he is such a nice person when he’s asleep. He disrespected me before and God has given me an opportunity for revenge, so it depends on me, I have to stand up in front of him if I want to be world champion. Get your popcorn, everyone."

Their last competitive meeting dates back to the 2022 German Masters where Vafaei beat O’Sullivan 5-0. But The Rocket has history on his side, winning their other two meetings.

Who is Hossein Vafaei?

Hossein Vafaei squares off against Ronnie O’Sullivan at the World Snooker Championship 2023 on Friday - Credit: Getty Images

Hossein Vafaei - often referred to by his nickname The Persian Prince - is Israel’s first-ever professional snooker player. The 28-year-old famously made history when he also became his country’s first to win a ranking tournament when the 21 seed was victorious at the Shoot Out in Leicester last year.

Having made the tournament high break of 123, Vafaei went on to defeat three-time world champion Mark Williams in the final. He claimed the top prize of £50,000 in what still remains as his only major.

Vafaei only joined the World Snooker Tour in 2012 but could not compete at a regular basis until the 2015/1t season following a successful application for a visa. He then went on to reach the last four of the 2017 China Open and twice in 2019 at both the Welsh Open and China Championship.

According to the WPBSA, his total money list earnings amount to £209,000 and his one year sits at £59,000.

What is Hossein Vafaei’s record at the World Snooker Championship?

Hossein Vafaei made his first-ever appearance at the World Snooker Championships in 2022 but lost 10-4 to Judd Trump in the first round. This followed failed attempts to qualify for past events, reaching the final qualifying round twice in 2017 and 2018.

But the Persian Prince is off to a winning start this year, where he won his first ever game at the World Snooker Championships with an impressive 10-6 win over Ding Junhui on Monday. Vafaei made breaks of 117, 122, 68, 57 and 89 to convert a 5-4 overnight deficit.

What is Hossein Vafaei’s net worth?