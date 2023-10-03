Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new Netflix documentary BECKHAM is released today (October 4) and will tell the inside story of how he became one of the most famous footballers in the world. Award winning film director Fisher Stevens speaks to the man himself about his humble upbringing in East London, to marrying a Spice Girl and becoming a father.

As well as interviewing David Beckham, 48, the four-part series also features his parents Ted and Sandra, wife Victoria Beckham and football legends including Gary Neville, Eric Cantona, Roy Keane and Rio Ferdinand along with former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

David Beckham is one of the greatest footballers in the world. Growing up I can remember watching him play for Manchester United and England. He was one of the most photographed celebrities on the planet and always on the front cover of newspapers and magazines.

Away from football he has built the brand Beckham with wife, Victoria Beckham, and the couple were named in the Sunday Times Rich List 2023. They have four children together and own properties around the world.

I thought I knew quite a lot about the Beckhams. I’ve watched them on TV, read about them in the magazines and followed them on social media. I mean, I even know that David Beckham suffers from OCD, loves Lego and his new hobby is beekeeping. And yet after watching the Netflix series I realised just how little I actually knew about the man.

I know he played for Manchester United but I didn’t know how much his father - who is obsessed with the team - helped his son. I remember him getting a red card in the World Cup 1998 match against Argentina but I never knew how much abuse he received and what that poor man went through after the incident. He was at one point "the most hated man in the UK" - because of a football match.

It was also great to see the real relationship between him and his wife. After 25 years of marriage, they still seem to be head over heels in love.

I loved watching this series so much because it made me realise that David Beckham is a human being. It made me see David Beckham in a completely different light. It was emotional, funny and romantic all in one series. Perfect binge worthy TV.

Is David Beckham’s new Netflix documentary series ‘BECKHAM’ worth watching? Absolutely.