Victoria Beckham is reportedly 'in talks for own documentary' following the success of the Netflix series about David Beckham. The footballers four-part documentary has been a hit on the streaming platform, ranking highly in the top ten.

According to The Sun, a source has revealed that the documentary will feature Victoria's rise from a pop star in the Spice Girls to the head of her own fashion brand. Although it's "early days", the source shared that everyone is "very excited about this production".

The Beckham Netflix documentary dropped on Netflix on October 4, and depicts the famous footballers childhood, journey to a footballing sensation and relationship with his wife.

It has recently faced criticism from Rebecca Loos, who stated in an interview with the Mail on Sunday, that Beckham is "portraying himself as the victim" and that he was making her "look like a liar." Here's everything we know so far about whether Victoria Beckham is getting her own documentary.

Is Victoria Beckham getting her own documentary?

Victoria Beckham is reportedly "in talks for own documentary" according to The Sun. A source has revealed the series will explore her journey from a pop star in the Spice Girls to the head of her own fashion empire.

The source told The Sun: "This will be a documentary exploring ­Victoria’s meteoric rise in the fashion world; how she’s built a fashion and beauty empire from scratch. The focus will very much be on the business brand, but will detail how she had to overcome the naysayers post-Spice Girls and defied the cynics."

They continued: "At times her journey wasn’t easy, and there will be a blood, sweat and tears look behind the scenes at the sheer graft she has put into ­reinventing herself."

They added: “Of course there will be some personal life elements and David, and her celebrity pals, will feature in the background. It’s early days but everyone is very excited about this production.”

What is the David Beckham, Rebecca Loos story?

In 2004, David Beckham's personal assistant Rebecca Loos alleged that the pair had an affair whilst he was playing for Real Madrid. The former footballer called the claims "ludicrous", with allegations of the affair always being denied by the Beckhams.

What has Rebecca Loos said about David Beckham?

Loos has criticised the David Beckham Netflix documentary, stating that Beckham is "portraying himself as the victim" and that he was making her "look like a liar."

In an interview with the Mail on Sunday she explained: "He can say whatever he likes, of course, and I understand he has an image to preserve, but he is portraying himself as the victim and he's making me look like a liar - like I've made up these stories.

"He is indirectly suggesting that I'm the one who has made Victoria suffer." She continued: "So many people had forgotten about all of this. He's dragged it back up again in a way that is affecting my reputation."

She explained that after the documentary was released she "went online and saw all the articles". Loos added: "I sat on the sofa and just watched that one episode and was, well, shocked."

The 47-year-old is now happily married with two children and works as a medical assistant in Norway as well as teaching yoga.

Where can I watch David Beckham documentary?