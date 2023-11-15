Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe in hit US sitcom Friends, is the final cast member to release her own individual statement following Matthew Perry's death

Lisa Kudrow has posted a tribute to the late Matthew Perry.

Lisa Kudrow has posted a personal tribute to her late co-star Matthew Perry - the final cast member to release an individual statement following his death on October 28 at the age of 54. Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffet, posted a picture of herself and Perry who played Chandler Bing alongside a caption, thanking him for what she described as 'the best 10 years a person gets to have."

She wrote: "Shot the pilot, Friends Like Us, got picked up then immediately, we were at the NBC Upfronts. Then… You suggested we play poker AND made it so much fun while we initially bonded. Thank you for that. Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY.

"Thank you for your open heart in a six way relationship that required compromise. And a lot of “talking.” Thank you for showing up at work when you weren’t well and then, being completely brilliant. Thank you for the best 10 years a person gets to have. Thank you for trusting me. Thank you for all I learned about GRACE and LOVE through knowing you. Thank you for the time I got to have with you, Matthew."

Her tribute comes hours after David Schwimmer (Ross Gellar) and Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green) paid tribute to Perry and thanked him for years of “laughter and creativity” on separate social media posts.

On Tuesday (November 14), Friends co-stars Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox also shared their memories with the late actor in separate social media posts. LeBlanc said “it was an honour to share the stage” with Perry whilst Cox said she was “grateful” for every moment she had with the actor.

LeBlanc and Cox gathered alongside castmates Schwimmer, Aniston and Kudrow for Perry’s funeral service at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park on November 3, according to US reports.

