Courteney Cox has posted a tribute to co-star Matthew Perry as she reveals the 'London fling' backstory of Friends' scene.

Courteney Cox, who played Monica Gellar on popular US sitcom Friends, has posted a tribute to co-star Matthew Perry.

Courteney Cox has posted a tribute to her late co-star Matthew Perry, as she revealed the backstory of a significant scene on Friends that shaped the entire storyline of the popular US sitcom. The actress, who played Monica Gellar alongside Perry as Chandler Bing, said she is "so grateful for every moment" she shared with the actor, who died on October 28.

Writing on Instagram beside a clip from the show, she said: “When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here’s one of my favourites. To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story. In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The clip in question was part of an iconic scene set in London called 'The One with Ross' Wedding', where Chandler and Monica find themselves in an amusing and somewhat awkward situation. As they are about to engage in an intimate moment, Ross Geller, Monica's brother, unexpectedly enters the room. Monica, who conceals herself under the covers then reveals herself as soon as he leaves.

Courteney Cox, who played Monica Gellar on popular US sitcom Friends, has posted a tribute to co-star Matthew Perry.

Courteney also disclosed what transpired behind the scenes in the same clip, as Matthew can be seen saying something to her that caused her to laugh. This, however, was inaudible.