Matt LeBlanc has posted a tribute to Matthew Perry on his Instagram. Photograph by Getty

Matt LeBlanc has taken to his Instagram to post a tribute to his late Friends co-star Matthew Perry. On his social media, he said: “Matthew It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love. And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”

Although Matt has just posted on his Instagram, the post has already been flooded with tens of thousands of comments, this is rising as I write). One fan said: “I was in denial until this post made it real,” whilst another said, “Those lines really would really have meant a lot to him… will always be remembered as Chandler Bing… the best duo.”

