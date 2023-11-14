Friends star Matt LeBlanc posts tribute to Matthew Perry | What did he say?
Matt LeBlanc has posted a tribute to his late Friends co-star Matthew Perry on his Instagram
Matt LeBlanc has taken to his Instagram to post a tribute to his late Friends co-star Matthew Perry. On his social media, he said: “Matthew It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love. And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”
Although Matt has just posted on his Instagram, the post has already been flooded with tens of thousands of comments, this is rising as I write). One fan said: “I was in denial until this post made it real,” whilst another said, “Those lines really would really have meant a lot to him… will always be remembered as Chandler Bing… the best duo.”
Matthew Perry’s funeral was held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles on Friday November 3, 2023, and was attended by the lead actors in the Friends cast, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc. Matthew Perry was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home on 28 October 2023 at the age of 54. A death certificate revealed that the cause of his death was ‘inconclusive.’