Matthew Perry’s family and Friends co-stars attended his funeral in Los Angeles just a stone’s throw from where the sitcom that made him famous was filmed. The actor, who played the awkward but loveable twentysomething Chandler Bing in the classic comedy died last week, aged 54.

He was found unresponsive in his hot tub at his LA home and his death was followed by moving tributes from many stars who had worked with him over the decades. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who went to the same school as the actor, shared: “Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved — and you will be missed.”

Perry previously said that he wanted to be remembered for his work helping people with addiction above his role as Chandler, and on the day of his funeral - 3 November - his wish was honoured as the Matthew Perry Foundation was launched in his memory to continue to support those struggling with addiction.

Who attended Matthew Perry’s funeral?

Around 20 mourners were at the intimate private funeral of the Friends star, including all of his main co-stars from the hit sitcom.

Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow were all in attendance to say goodbye to their friend and colleague. Following the news of Perry’s death, the five surviving stars released a joint statement in which they said: “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just castmates. We are a family.

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

The cast of the sitcom, which ran for 10 seasons from 1994-2004 and made Perry a household name, were seen embracing each other as they arrived at the service in Los Angeles. Also in attendance were Matthew’s father, John, mother Suzanne, stepfather, Keith Morrison.

Where is Matthew Perry buried?

Matthew Perry was laid to rest in an hour-long service at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, less than a mile from the Warner Bros. Studios lot where Friends was filmed.