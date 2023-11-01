Matthew Perry's ex-fiancée Molly Hurwitz has paid tribute to the Friends actor (Getty)

Matthew Perry's ex-fiancée Molly Hurwitz has broken her social media silence following the actor’s tragic death and wrote “He would love that the world is talking about how talented he was. And he really was very talented.” The Friends actor Matthew Perry died at his LA home after being found unresponsive by his assistant on Saturday October 28 aged 54.

In an Instagram post the literary manager, 32, shared an image of a black silhouette appearing to be the late actor standing in front of a snowy European city scene. She wrote the caption: “As the Friends reunion was approaching, we rewatched the show together. “F***, I was so good!!!…See what I did there???” We rewound and studied scenes. Our respect and appreciation of humour is something that connected us. Being with him as he rediscovered his brilliance was magical.

“But, I obviously knew that man in a very different way, too. While I loved him deeper than I could comprehend, he was complicated, and he caused pain like I’d never known. No one in my adult life has had a more profound impact on me than Matthew Langford Perry. I have tremendous gratitude for that, for everything I learned from our relationship.

I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention Al Anon, an invaluable resource for those who love someone struggling with this destructive disease. Matty, I feel relief that you are at peace. Sincerely, Moll-o-Rama(…fication)”

The American-Canadian actor revealed in his 2022 memoir ‘Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing’ that he previously dated Hollywood A-listers including Gwyneth Paltrow, Julia Roberts, Neve Campbell and Lizzy Caplan but appears to have only been engaged once. He never married or had children.

Who is Matthew Perry’s ex-fiancée Molly Hurwitz?

Molly Hurwitz is a literary talent manager and works for Thruline Entertainment. She started dating Matthew Perry in 2018 and the pair got engaged in 2020. Speaking to People at the time Matthew Perry said: “I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.” The former couple kept a low profile with their relationship although Molly did share a sweet Valentine’s Day post in 2020.

