Friends co-stars, celebrities, friends, family and fans have been paying tribute to Matthew Perry who passed away at his LA home on October 28 aged 54

Matthew Perry, whose personal assistant Briana Brancato has paid tribute to him (Getty)

Matthew Perry died at his Los Angeles home on Saturday October 28 aged 54. In his 2022 memoir ‘Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing’ he described his close - platonic - friendship with his assistant Briana Brancato, 34, although he doesn't name her directly only using the pseudonym 'Erin'.

The Friends actor was reportedly found unresponsive in his jacuzzi by his assistant - although it has not been confirmed whether or not this was Briana Brancato. However, it appears she recently left the role of his assistant to follow her dream of becoming a personal trainer. Following Matthew Perry's death Briana shared a heartfelt Instagram post with several images and video clips of the American-Canadian actor and herself. One image sees them both sitting on the coach smiling together and another of the pair lying in a huge bed (fully clothed) together.

She wrote in the caption: “I've expressed my deepest gratitude to him on numerous occasions, not only for guiding me into a career I cherish but also for allowing me to take care of him for 7 years. Along with the countless other experiences I'm thankful for. From witnessing him in his genius to sharing in his worldly adventures living around the world, he took me on a remarkable journey. My heart is heavy, but celebrating my memories is the most profound way to honour his legacy. I hope that up there, in the great beyond, Mattman is sending us signs. We truly need them. You'll forever be in my heart. I love you Matty.”

Matthew Perry explained how he had previously met ‘Erin’ when attending a rehab clinic at which she was working. He wrote: “I'd met her two years earlier, at another rehab where she had been working at the time. I didn't get sober back then, but I saw how wonderful she was in every way and promptly stole her from that sober living rehab and made her my assistant, and she became my best friend.”

Who was Matthew Perry's assistant Briana Brancato?