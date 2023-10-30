Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Matthew Perry’s last seven Instagram posts were all related to the DC superhero Batman. However a source has revealed the actor was “having fun”. The Friends actor passed away on October 28 at his Los Angeles home, aged 54, after drowning in his jacuzzi - the cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Fans raised their concerns in the week leading up to the actor’s untimely death. Matthew Perry posted a range of Batman inspired Instagram posts with some fans sharing their concerns over the actor’s mental health.

On October 17 Matthew Perry posted a short clip on his Instagram showing what appeared to be a cinema room with three screens all showing ‘The Batman’ (2022) movie with the caption “No need to worry everybody, I've got the streets tonight.” In another post the Friends alumnus shared an image of his jacuzzi with Batman sign lit up in red at the bottom of it and wrote “Sleep well everybody, I've got the city tonight -Mattman.”

The actor continued to refer to himself as “Mattman” through his Instagram posts and his last post over a week ago which sees him relaxing in his jacuzzi. However, according to People a source explained why he was posting so many Batman posts they said it: “stemmed from an idea the actor had been working on for a series. “He was having fun”.