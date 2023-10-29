Matthew Perry previously dated Julia Roberts, who appeared on an episode of Friends. The couple hug each other on the set of "Friends." (Photo by Liaison)

Actor Matthew Perry, who never married, has passed away at the age of 54. His last serious relationship was reported to have been with literary agent Molly Hurwitz, the couple broke up in 2021 after becoming engaged in November 2020. In a statement at the time, Matthew Perry said “Sometimes things just don’t work out,and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best.” When the couple became engaged, Matthew Perry told People magazine that “Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.”

In his 2022 memoir, ‘Friends, Loves and the Big Terrible Thing,’ Matthew Perry spoke about some of his past relationships and discussed his first girlfriend Gabrielle Bober who he said was “the one who pointed out that something was wrong with me and sent me to rehab for the first time.” Amongst Matthew Perry’s past relationships, he revealed that he had had a brief ‘make out session in a closet’ with Gwyneth Paltrow and a high profile romance with Julia Roberts. Matthew and Julia dated for a few months before breaking up and Matthew Perry said that “Dating Julia Roberts had been too much for me. I had been constantly certain that she was going to break up with me. Why would she not? I was not enough; I could never be enough; I was broken, bent, unloveable.”

Did Julia Roberts appear on Friends?

Julia Roberts appeared as 'Susie Moss in the episode 'The One After The Superbowl, Part 2.' The Business Insider reported that "A few showrunners also shared their recollections of the flirting between Roberts and Perry-staff writer Alexa Junge said even the writers' room tried to help bring the two together."

Who else did Matthew Perry date?