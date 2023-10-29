Actor Matthew Perry who rose to fame as ‘Chandler Bing’ in the 90s sitcom Friends, has died at the age of 54

The late Matthew Perry never married and had no children. Photograph by Getty

Friends star Matthew Perry has died at the age of 54 after reportedly ‘drowning in his jacuzzi at home.’ Matthew Perry’s father, actor John Bennett Perry, his mother Suzanne Marie and stepfather Keith Morrison were seen looking grief stricken arriving at his LA home after he had been found dead. Matthe Perry’s actor father John had starred as ‘The Sailor’ in commercials for Old Spice during the 1970s and 1980s. He also appeared as the character of ‘Mr Burgin’ in the 1998 Friends episode ‘The One With Rachel’s New Dress.’ Mr Burgin was the father of Jennifer Aniston’s character Rachel’s boyfriend Joshua Burgin (this role was played by Tate Donovan).

On the 16th October 2023 Matthew Perry posted a photograph of him and his father John on his Instagram with the caption: “Here is me, and my father John, both holding a beverage.” Although Matthew Perry was born in Massachusetts, he was brought up in Canada by his mother Suzanne Marie as his parents divorced when he was only one.

Suzanne Marie is a Canadian journalist and worked as the former press secretary to former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau. Pierre Trudeau’s son Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who went to school with Matthew Perry, has paid tribute to him. He said on social media that “Matthew Perry’s passing is shocking and saddening. I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved-and you will be missed.”

