Friends stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox have celebrated Lisa Kudrow’s 60th birthday in a series of posts on Instagram.

The US actress, who played Phoebe Buffay in the hit sitcom, was hailed as “the smartest, funniest, most thoughtful person” as she marked her milestone birthday, with Aniston describing her as “one of my favourite people”.

Both Aniston and Cox shared images of their friendship with Kudrow over the years, including photos from the Friends Reunion episode in 2021 and from when they were filming the popular TV comedy. Friends was one of the most successful TV sitcoms of all time and is still a pop culture phenomenon.

What did Jennifer Aniston say about Lisa Kudrow?

Aniston, who played Rachel Green in the popular comedy, wished her friend and former co-star happy birthday in a post on Instagram alongside photos of them together throughout their friendship.

The 54- year- old wrote: “Please join me in celebrating one of my favourite people on the planet. LISA KUDROW!! She’s been my friend and my family for nearly 30 incredible years. I cherish you… I love you, my sweet Floosh.

“One of the most talented comedians/actors I’ve had the great honour to work with for all these glorious years and more to come! Happy Lisa’s Birthday!”

Kudrow replied in the comments: “My Joooiest Joooo I love you beyond my dear friend forever!”

What did Courtney Cox say?

Cox, 59, who played the loveable Monica Geller, also shared a touching birthday wish in a post on Instagram which included photos of the pair together at the Friends Reunion.

Courtney Cox celebrated Lisa Kudrow’s 60th birthday in a post on Instagram (Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for P.S. Arts)

The caption read: “Happy Birthday my Loot. This is my second attempt: ChatGPT didn’t give you nearly the amount of love I feel for you. You are the smartest, funniest, most thoughtful person. I always feel seen and loved when I’m around you. That’s the gift you give to those you love.”

Kudrow replied in the comments: “Oh Cahoot. I love You so much and guess what? I always feels seen by YOU.”

How did Lisa Kudrow celebrate her birthday?

The former Friends star shared an Instagram Story of her blowing out her birthday candles on a cake. The shot included a large bunch of flowers alongside the caption: “Thanks for all the happy birthday wishes. This wish is for all of you!”

Where can I watch Friends?

Friends still remains one of the most popular TV shows of all time. The series followed the story of a group of 20-somethings living in New York and was first broadcast on 22 September, 1994. The line-up also included David Schwimmer as Ross, Matt LeBlanc as Joey and Matthew Perry as Chandler.

It ran for ten seasons, before the final episode aired in 2004. Whilst the cast have never reunited together on screen, in 2021, fans went wild after a Reunion special hosted by James Corden saw the actors reunite and reminisce about their time on the iconic sitcom.

All ten seasons of Friends are available to watch on Netflix, whilst the reunion episode can be streamed on NowTV.

