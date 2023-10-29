Jean-Claude Van Damme made a cameo appearance in the second season of Friends, but looking back feels his acting left a lot to be desired.

[L-R] Courtney Cox, Jean-Claude Van Damme and Jennifer Anniston on-set during the filming of Friends in 1996 (Credit: Gettys)

The topic of ‘90s pop culture phenomenon ‘Friends’ has been a focus today after the announcement that Matthew Perry, known for his role as Chandler Bing in the series, had died of drowning at the age of 54. While many are regaling their favourite moments of ‘the one who made everyone laugh,’ recently action star Jean-Claude Van Damme discussed his cameo appearance in the series - one he felt ‘ashamed’ about.

The episode in question, ‘The One After the Superbowl: Part 2,’ airing on January 28 1996, featured not only the return of Marcel, Ross Geller’s (David Schwimmer) beloved pet capuchin monkey, but a fictionalised version of JCVD, cast alongside Marcel in a sequel to the Dustin Hoffman thriller, ‘Outbreak.’ Both Rachel and Monica (Jennifer Anniston and Courtney Cox respectively) argued about who would go out on a date with the actor after his smooth Belgian tongue caught the attraction from the pair.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Van Damme, currently doing the media rounds to promote Old Oak, the Irish whiskey venture he co-owns, admitted he felt ‘ashamed’ of his role in the episode. Speaking to The New York Post, Van Damme revealed “My acting is so bad. I look so like a ham. Like, ‘Hey, girls.’ … It’s like, I’m ashamed of myself. So, then I was on the set, and those girls, they go, and they kiss me, and they kiss me on the lips. I didn’t know what to do, how to do … It was strange. They were very nice.”

As it turns out, Van Damme wasn’t familiar with the show, which was in its second season when he made his cameo: “So, when I go to the show, I see those two beautiful girls, and they say this is the hottest show right now in the world. So, I was very glad,” the action star recalled. “And my agent said, ‘You have to do an episode with them. So you’re going to play this guy.’”