The late Matthew Perry may be remembered as Chandler Bing on ‘Friends,’ but he would hope some of these dramatic roles are remembered equally

In his best-selling memoir released in October 2022, the late Matthew Perry wrote about how he hoped people would remember him after his death. “When I die, I know people will talk about Friends, Friends, Friends. And I'm glad of that, happy I've done some solid work as an actor, as well as given people multiple chances to make fun of my struggles on the world wide web…”

“...but when I die, as far as my so-called accomplishments go, it would be nice if Friends were listed far behind the things I did to try to help other people. I know it won't happen, but it would be nice."

Perry has become synonymous with the sardonic character of Chandler Bing from ‘Friends,’ with discussion this morning about how perhaps he was the best character from the series, untainted by will they/won’t they storylines tropes akin to Ross and Rachel. His lovable, somewhat deer-in-the-headlights attitude from the series parlayed into a number of romantic comedies. Some, such as ‘The Whole Nine Yards’ or ‘17 Again,’ to success, while some others (‘Three To Tango,’ ‘Serving Sara’) were viewed as formulaic, paint-by-numbers works.

But looking into the career of Matthew Perry, who died after slipping into his hot tub, according to Los Angeles Police Department reports, you soon discover that perhaps the actor was being typecast in these roles when, in actuality, his dramatic roles actually heralded more critical acclaim than his role on the ‘90s cultural phenomenon.

It was Perry who took to the stage in the 2003 West End revival of David Mamet’s ‘Sexual Perversity in Chicago,’ treading the boards alongside Minnie Driver and Hank Azaria and the production earning strong reviews, including a four-out-of-five-star review in The Guardian after it’s premiere. His three episode-arc on ‘The West Wing’ was also celebrated, and so much could have come from Aaron Sorkin’s ‘Studio 60 on The Sunset Strip,’ with Perry playing a nuanced role highlighting his comedic skills with the more dramatic tones he was becoming renowned for.

So away from ‘Friends,’ ‘The Single Guy, ‘Caroline in The City’ (all ‘90s shows that Chandler Bing either starred or had a large cameo role in) and the rom-coms Perry involved himself in while on the rise as a cast member on ‘Friends,’ what were some of Perry’s more serious roles throughout his career?

Some of the dramatic turns of the late Matthew Perry

The West Wing

In this critically acclaimed political drama TV series, Matthew Perry guest-starred in the role of Joe Quincy, an associate White House counsel. The show follows the inner workings of the White House and the lives of the staff working there, including the President, his senior staff, and their families.

Perry's character, Joe Quincy, is known for his sharp legal skills and his contributions to various legal and political matters during his appearances in the show. His performance led to his second Primetime Emmy award nomination in 2003, with Perry also being nominated once again for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series in 2004 - with his first Primetime Emmy nomination coming in 2002 for his role as Chandler Bing.

Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip

This television drama series is set behind the scenes of a fictional live sketch comedy show. Matthew Perry stars as Matt Albie, a talented and witty head writer of the show within the show. The series delves into the challenges faced by the production team and the personal and professional struggles of the show's creators as they attempt to revitalize their struggling program amidst various obstacles and controversies.

Numb

In this underrated dramatic turn, Matthew Perry plays the role of Hudson, a successful screenwriter who is emotionally numb and disconnected from his surroundings - he later discovers that he is affected by depersonalization disorder. The movie follows Hudson's journey as he confronts his inner demons and grapples with his deteriorating mental health, all while attempting to navigate complex relationships and the challenges of his career.

The Ron Clark Story

This television film is based on the real-life story of educator Ron Clark, portrayed by Matthew Perry. The movie depicts Ron Clark's experiences as an innovative and dedicated teacher who leaves his small hometown to teach in a troubled New York City school. Through his unorthodox teaching methods and unwavering dedication, Ron Clark inspires his students and helps them achieve remarkable academic success, overcoming numerous obstacles along the way. For his role, Perry was once again nominated for a Primetime Emmy award in the category of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Movie.

