Matthew Perry’s death at 54-years-old has once again brought up the issue regarding addiction and the people that have to deal with such affliction, given the former ‘Friends’ star has been incredibly vocal about his struggles with alcohol and substances during his time in the ‘90s pop culture phenomenon.

In his memoir, ‘Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing,’ not only did Perry speak candidly about his problems with drugs, but also brought up his experiences discussing the topic on a 2013 episode of ‘Newsnight’ - and his subsequent tête-à-tête with author and media commentator Peter Hitchens.

The conversation centred on the effectiveness of specialist drug courts, a topic close to Perry's heart. He passionately defended the positive impact of these courts, citing a notable decrease in recidivism rates among former addicts. Hitchens, known for his strong anti-drug stance, vehemently opposed Perry's arguments, asserting that the concept of addiction was a fallacy. The debate quickly grew heated, with Perry quipping back at Hitchens's scepticism, leading to an exchange rife with tension and disagreement.

“The medical profession is constantly doing extraordinary things. The American Psychiatric Association said for years homosexuality was a disease – they were wrong, Hitchens remarked regarding Perry’s discussion how addiction is a mental disease and should be treated as such. “This policy has led to disaster in Western countries for decades."

That prompted a heated exchange between the two, with Perry stating “You are making a point that is as ludicrous as saying Peter Pan is real,” and then became more personal with the comment: “I can’t imagine what it’s like to have a sibling [Christopher Hitchens] whom everyone adores when you’re the idiot brother everyone loathes, but I think Peter could well be able to weigh in on what that feels like.” The exchange became so intense that the show's editor instructed the producers to escort Perry and Hitchens out of the BBC building through separate exits.

Perry recounted the contentious encounter with Hitchens, describing him as a "complete tool" and criticizing his views on addiction as lacking insight and compassion. Hitchens, on the other hand, expressed his frustration with Perry's dismissive attitude during the discussion, emphasizing the importance of informed and respectful debate.

