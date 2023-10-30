The funeral of Friend's star Matthew Perry is set to take place after his untimely death at his Los Angeles home

Funeral plans are underway for the late Friends star Matthew Perry, who died aged 54. (Credit: Getty Images)

The showbiz world is in mourning after the death of Friends star Matthew Perry at the age of 54 was announced.

Perry died at his home in Los Angeles on 28 October in a reported drowning accident. The Los Angeles coroner's office has said that his cause of death is still being determined, with the official ruling being 'deferred'. This means that further investigation will be needed to determine his cause of death.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the late actor's body has already been released to family, with funeral arrangement now underway. As of yet, however, there are no concrete plans for the ceremony, including date or location. Ina statement, his family, who are undertaking funeral arrangements, said: "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

A source claiming to be close to Perry's Friends co-star and longtime friend Lisa Kudrow told the Daily Mail that the actress is planning on attending Perry's funeral. None of the main Friends cast have spoken out publicly about the passing of their former co-star, however the sitcom's creators have posted a tribute to Perry.

Marta Kauffman and David Crane, who created the hugely successful and influential 90s sitcom, said: “We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing. It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives.”

The statement continued: “He was a brilliant talent. It’s a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew’s case, there are no truer words,” the trio continued. “From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us. We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment – not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart.