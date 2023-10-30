Fans of Matthew Perry have taken the 'goodbye Chandler Bing' sound clip from Friends, as spoken by his character's on-off girlfriend Janice, and used it to pay tribute to him on TikTok

Matthew Perry fans have been saying 'goodbye Chandler Bing' in TikTok videos - just like Janice from Friends. Photo by Youtube.

Fans of hit US sitcom Friends have been remembering Chandler Bing actor Matthew Perry, who has died at the age of 54.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the show, one of the most prominent storylines was the love story between Chandler and Monica, and also their subsequent journey to parenthood. But, before Chandler and Monica eventually found true love with each other, they each dated other people. One of Chandler's most significant other relationships was with Janice Hosenstein. The pair were on and off for a number of years, and Janice actor Maggie Wheeler appeared in all ten seasons of the show, meaning she was one of the most featured supporting cast members.

It was during season three that Chandler and Janice broke up for good. In episode seven, "The One With the Race Car Bed", Janice admitted to Chandler that she was in love with both Chandler and her estranged husband, Gary Litman. Chandler told his then girlfriend that she should return to her husband and give her marriage a chance. This led to a simple but memorable line from Janice: "goodbye Chandler Bing".

Matthew Perry fans have been saying 'goodbye Chandler Bing' in TikTok videos - just like Janice from Friends. Photo by Youtube.

Shortly after the news broke that Perry had died, one fan took the original sound from the show and turned that phrase into a sound clip. The sound has now been used in more than 3,000 TikTok videos, as fans use it to pay their own tribute to the late star.

Below are just a selection of those videos, with more and more being made hourly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wheeler was among the first to pay tribute to Perry. Alongside a photo of the pair taken during their time on the show, which she posted to her Instagram page, she wrote: "What a loss. The world will miss you Matthew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared.”

In a joint statement, Friends co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, along with executive producer Kevin Bright, said they were shocked by Perry's death. They said: “We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing.

"We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment – not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart. This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken.”