Matthew Perry: Chandler Bing actor final message that 'people do change' in last TikTok post before his death
Matthew Perry posted a video to his new TikTok page offering his fans life advice just hours before his death
Late actor Matthew Perry said he "want(s) people to understand that they're not alone" in his last TikTok post before his untimely death.
The Friends star, who was most well known for playing comedic character Chandler Bing in the hit US sitcom, died at his Los Angeles home on Saturday 28 October. The cause of his death, at the age of 54, is still being determined.
Perry had only joined the popular social media platform days before his tragic passing and appeared to be using his page, @MatthewPerry40, for promoting his recently released memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. He had already gained more than 120,000 followers.
In his last video, which was posted less than 24 hours before his death, Perry offered advice to his fans. He said: "I've been asked to give any general life advice, which is kind of funny that I've been asked to do that. I want people to understand that they're not alone, that there are other people feeling exactly the way they're feeling, that their behaviour is not insane, that they have a disease and it's not their fault."
When referring to "a disease", Perry was speaking about his well-documented battles with alcohol and drugs. Perry had previously spoken out to say that he had never watched an episode of Friends because he "could go drinking . . . opiates . . . drinking . . . cocaine . . . by how [he] looked".
In another TikTok video, posted around two days before his passing, he said "hopefully I start to rewatch it and I love it". Sadly, of course, the star never got the opportunity to re-watch any of the 236 episodes of the cult sitcom, which was said to earn each of the six principle cast members; Perry, Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller/Bing), David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay) and Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tibbiani), an annual income of $20m (around £16,497,640) each just from reruns.
In his final TikTok video, Perry also continued with life advice for all of his fans. He said: "There's a very famous kind of line that people don't change. I happen to know that people do change and I see that every day. I see people getting better. I see the lights in their eyes come on and they get through the terrible part of addiction and the detox and are able to live a normal life as long as they do a certain amount of work every day."
Perry ended the video by urging people to learn more about his story and how he came to learn these "tough lessons" to read a copy of his book. The video was sadly captioned: "I am so happy to be here with you".
Fans have been leaving tributes to the late star on the post. Many expressed their disbelief that the video was posted only hours before his death. One said: "16 hours ago…unreal. you’re so missed already." Another added: "What happened. He looks so well here."
Taking inspiration from Chandler Bing's well known one liners, one fan said: "could we BE anymore devastated". Another person commented: "Such a crazy thought to think that one of the last things he did was provide us with advice." Another fan said: "Rest in peace Matthew. Thank you for being our friend and bringing so much laughter into our lives. I’m so thankful to have grown up with you."