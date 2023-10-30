Matthew Perry's final TikTok post before his death left fans with the message that 'people do change'. Photo by Getty Images.

Late actor Matthew Perry said he "want(s) people to understand that they're not alone" in his last TikTok post before his untimely death.

Perry had only joined the popular social media platform days before his tragic passing and appeared to be using his page, @MatthewPerry40, for promoting his recently released memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. He had already gained more than 120,000 followers.

In his last video, which was posted less than 24 hours before his death, Perry offered advice to his fans. He said: "I've been asked to give any general life advice, which is kind of funny that I've been asked to do that. I want people to understand that they're not alone, that there are other people feeling exactly the way they're feeling, that their behaviour is not insane, that they have a disease and it's not their fault."

When referring to "a disease", Perry was speaking about his well-documented battles with alcohol and drugs. Perry had previously spoken out to say that he had never watched an episode of Friends because he "could go drinking . . . opiates . . . drinking . . . cocaine . . . by how [he] looked".

In his final TikTok video, Perry also continued with life advice for all of his fans. He said: "There's a very famous kind of line that people don't change. I happen to know that people do change and I see that every day. I see people getting better. I see the lights in their eyes come on and they get through the terrible part of addiction and the detox and are able to live a normal life as long as they do a certain amount of work every day."

Perry ended the video by urging people to learn more about his story and how he came to learn these "tough lessons" to read a copy of his book. The video was sadly captioned: "I am so happy to be here with you".

Fans have been leaving tributes to the late star on the post. Many expressed their disbelief that the video was posted only hours before his death. One said: "16 hours ago…unreal. you’re so missed already." Another added: "What happened. He looks so well here."