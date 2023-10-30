The cast of Friends, including the late Matthew Perry, still made lots of money from reruns of the show even though it ended almost 20 years ago

It's been almost 20 years since hit sitcom Friends came to an end - but it's become a cult classic and has won legions of fans from across the generations.

Reruns of the show, which aired in America between 1994 and 2004, have been broadcast on various channels in different countries across the world over the last two decades. People of all ages have fallen in love with the sitcom, and that means that the reruns have always been available to watch. More recently, the show has been available to binge on Netflix.

All of the Friends actors; the late Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc, have earned a lot of money from reruns of the hit sitcom. (Photo: Getty Images)

Warner Bros is earning $1bn (around £824,538,000) a year from syndication revenue, according to USA Today. The six main cast members reportedly earn two per cent of the show’s syndication revenue, which means they receive an annual income of $20m (around £16,497,640) each just from reruns.

When Friends first aired, each cast member was paid $22,500 (around £18,543) per episode, according to The Independent. But, as the popularity of the show continued to soar as the seasons progressed so did the amount of money that each of the actors took home.

However, by the third season, Perry, Aniston, Cox, Schwimmer, Kudrow and LeBlanc, were reportedly making $100,000 (around £82,413) per episode. By season nine, the cast had negotiated a salary of $1million (around £824,034) each per episode. At the time, this was the largest-ever salary paid to actors for a 30-minute television show.

