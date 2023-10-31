Pacific Palisades, where Matthew Perry lived, is an affluent LA neighbourhood where many wealthy stars have chosen to settle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fans of one of the most popular sitcoms of all time are still reeling after Matthew Perry tragically died on October 28. One of the stars of Friends, Perry was found dead in his hot tub at the age of 54.

The actor - who also starred in The West Wing - was found at his Los Angeles home on the weekend, and his death has been met with grief and loving tributes. He was best known for his role as Chandler Bing in the hit 1990s sitcom. Some news outlets have reported that Perry drowned, although this has not been confirmed. Further investigations are ongoing to confirm the cause of death.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Perry was a resident of the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood of Los Angeles where a number of other Hollywood stars live. NationalWorld takes a closer look at the area. Pacific Palisades is an affluent LA neighbourhood where many wealthy stars have chosen to settle. It is between the Santa Monica Mountains and the Pacific Ocean.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend "The Last Duel" New York Premiere at Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall on October 09, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

A famous couple who live in the area are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. It was reported back in March, 2023, that the pair had bought a stunning $64 million mansion after tying the knot in July last year. It's clearly a home to be very jealous of - equipped with a pool, and large driveway.

Actor Miles Teller also lives in the area in a swanky Cape co-style home that is worth $7.5 million. The property also has views of the Santa Monica Mountains.

Another well-known resident in the area is Adam Sandler whose gorgeous property in Pacific Palisades recently featured in Architectural Digest. The property is a 1,840-square-foot ranch house in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood, which Sandler and his family bought for around $4.8 million. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house was originally built in 1947 and has since been remodelled. Inside, it features white wood shingles and blue shutters, with crown moulding and other millwork throughout the home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another high-profile couple living in Pacific Palisades are Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger, although they may not be there for much longer. After spending two years renovating a property they bought for $15 million, the couple are now looking to sell for around $32 million. The hefty profit may see them relocate elsewhere, but for now the six-bedroom, 12-bathroom home remains as theirs.