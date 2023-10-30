Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Matthew Perry, best known for playing the role of Chandler Bing in Friends has died at the age of 54. Tributes for the Friends star have been pouring in, with former colleagues including Maggie Wheeler who portrayed Janice honouring her former co-star.

Posting a picture of the pair to Instagram she wrote: "What a loss. The world will miss you Matthew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared."

Perry's five Friends co-stars: Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer have yet to publicly comment on the tragic loss, with the group understandably taking the time they need to process the passing of their friend and colleague.

The Daily Mail have reported that David Schwimmer has been spotted in New York following the news, flashing a piece sign. They stated that he "looked downbeat", as he was seen opening his front door as his New York home.

Schwimmer and Perry worked together on Friends for the entirety of the series, with Schwimmer playing his college friend and brother-in-law Ross Gellar. So, who is David Schwimmer, is he married, does he have kids and what has he said about Matthew Perry? Here's everything you need to know.

Is David Schwimmer married?

David Schwimmer is reportedly single, having previously been married to British artist Zoe Buckman. The pair started dating in 2007 before tying the knot on June 4, 2010. However, they announced they were "taking some time apart" in April 2017, with the pair divorcing later that year.

David Schwimmer and his ex-wife Zoe Buckman (Photo: Mike Stobe/Getty Images for the USTA)

In a joint statement released at the time they said: "It is with great love, respect and friendship that we have decided to take some time apart while we determine the future of our relationship.

"Our priority is, of course, our daughter's happiness and wellbeing during this challenging time, and so we ask for your support and respect for our privacy as we continue to raise her together and navigate this new chapter for our family."

During Friends: The Reunion, Schwimmer and co-star Jennifer Aniston admitted to having crushes on each while filming Friends, he explained: "We were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing." This lead to speculation that the two could still possibly become an item, however as of now they still just remain good friends.

Does David Schwimmer have kids?

Schwimmer shares one child, Cleo, with his ex-wife Zoe Buckman. Their daughter was born in 2011 and celebrated her 12th birthday in May. Despite separating in 2017, Schwimmer and Buckman have remained on good terms and co-parent Cleo together.

The pair keep their daughter's life private and out of the public eye, but Buckman shared a photo of Cleo on her Instagram to celebrate her birthday, alongside the caption: "We got you boo… today yesterday & forever!!with unconditional love, Mum".

In 2020, Schwimmer opened up his daughter's eating habits on the podcast Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware. In it he revealed that Cleo was a "self-declared vegetarian". He explained: "She was five, four or five. She just said, ‘I’m a vegetarian’." He continued: "I think she had been somewhere with her mum where they were talking about vegetarianism and animal rights, and I think it just hit her."

What is David Schwimmer's height in feet?

Schwimmer is 1.85 m which translates to 6 ft 1".

What is David Schwimmer's net worth?

David Schwimmer is reportedly worth an estimated $120 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Were David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry friends in real life?

The cast of Friends shared a special bond both on and off the set. Speaking about this during the reunion episode in May 2021, Perry got emotional as he described the close relationship they all experienced.

Perry said: “The best way that I can describe it is after the show was over, at a party or any kind of social gathering, if one of us bumped into each other, that was it."

He continued: “That was the end of the night. You just sat with the person all night long and that was it.” Adding: “You apologized to the people you were with, but they had to understand you had met somebody special to you and you were going to talk to that person for the rest of the night. And that’s the way it worked.”

What has David Schwimmer said about Matthew Perry?

A tribute to Matthew Perry was shared in a joint-post on the Friends and WarnerBrosTV Instagram. The caption reads: "We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry’s passing. He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans."