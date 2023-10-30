A look at who Kevin Brennan is after mocking Matthew Perry's death in a vile tweet

Matthew Perry death mocked in vile tweet by comedian Kevin Brennan (Getty)

Kevin Brennan has caused outrage amongst Matthew Perry fans after sharing a tweet on X (formerly known as Twitter) making light of the actor’s tragic death. The Friends actor Matthew Perry died at his Los Angeles home on Saturday October 28 due to alleged drowning in his hot tub aged 54.

The comedian, 63, shared a tweet of TMZ coverage of the actor’s death and wrote the caption: “DROWNED IN A HOT TUB. HAHAHAHA.'” He later shared another tweet with TMZ’s headline “Ex-SNL Writer-Comedian Kevin Brennan Mocks Matthew Perry's Death.” and the caption: “I didn’t mock it. I just thought it was funny. But I do love it when junkies die.”

Matthew Perry fans were quick to slam the comedian’s insensitive comments on social media. One person wrote “Imagine having to write something negative about someone of significance just to feel relevant.” Another commented “just trying to get another 15 minutes of fame which won't happen.” The comedian continued to make joke's writing on his X account "Am I trending yet".

Who is Kevin Brennan?

Kevin Brennan was born in Chicago on May 2 1960. He reportedly has nine siblings including stand-up comedian Neal Brennan.

He was voted ‘Best Comedian’ at the Aspen Comedy Festival in 2005 and his half-hour stand-up special was featured on HBO that same year. The comedian was also a panellist on the talk show Red Eye with Tom Shillue in 2016 and 2017.

Kevin Brennan is an American stand-up comedian, podcaster and is best known for being a writer on ‘Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update’ from 1999-2000. He hosts the podcast ‘Misery Loves Company’ which first aired in 2016.

