Constellation: Apple TV series cast with Noomi Rapace and Jonathan Banks, trailer, and release date
Apple TV conspiracy thriller Constellation stars Swedish actress Roomi Rapace and Breaking Bad actor Jonathan Banks
Constellation, a new Apple TV thriller series starring Girl with the Dragon Tattoo actress Noomi Rapace, and Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul actor Jonathan Banks, has been confirmed with a first look trailer.
The sci-fi series follows Jo (Rapace), an astronaut who returns to Earth after a terrible disaster on her mission on the International Space Station. During her transition back to life on Earth she discovers that parts of her life are missing - she sets out to understand what has happened to her and recover the missing pieces she has lost.
Jo begins to suspect she is the victim of a wide reaching conspiracy and does not know who she can trust. Banks co-stars as Henry, a physicist who was involved in the work Jo carried out on the ISS.
The series is created and written by Peter Harness who previously worked on the 2019 War of the Worlds adaptation, as well as episodes of McMafia, Doctor Who, and Wallander.
Is there a trailer for Constellation?
Yes, and you can watch it here:
Who is in the cast of Constellation?
- Noomi Rapace as Jo
- Jonathan Banks as Henry
- Rebecca Scroggs as Erica Lancaster
- Clare-Hope Ashitey as Agent Bright
- Michel Diercks as Jimmy
- James D'Arcy as Magnus
- Davina Coleman as Alice
- Rosie Coleman as Alice
- William Catlett as Paul Lancaster
- Barbara Sukowa as Irene Lysenko
When is the release date of Constellation?
The first three episodes of Constellation will be released on Apple TV+ on Wednesday February 21, with five more episodes released weekly.
