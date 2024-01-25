Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The sci-fi series follows Jo (Rapace), an astronaut who returns to Earth after a terrible disaster on her mission on the International Space Station. During her transition back to life on Earth she discovers that parts of her life are missing - she sets out to understand what has happened to her and recover the missing pieces she has lost.

Noomi Rapace stars in Apple TV+ series Constellation

Jo begins to suspect she is the victim of a wide reaching conspiracy and does not know who she can trust. Banks co-stars as Henry, a physicist who was involved in the work Jo carried out on the ISS.

The series is created and written by Peter Harness who previously worked on the 2019 War of the Worlds adaptation, as well as episodes of McMafia, Doctor Who, and Wallander.

Is there a trailer for Constellation?

Yes, and you can watch it here:

Who is in the cast of Constellation?

Noomi Rapace as Jo

Jonathan Banks as Henry

Rebecca Scroggs as Erica Lancaster

Clare-Hope Ashitey as Agent Bright

Michel Diercks as Jimmy

James D'Arcy as Magnus

Davina Coleman as Alice

Rosie Coleman as Alice

William Catlett as Paul Lancaster

Barbara Sukowa as Irene Lysenko

When is the release date of Constellation?