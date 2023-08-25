The Jetty is one of several new BBC projects announced at the Edinburgh TV Festival

The BBC has announced that an upcoming four-part detective series, The Jetty, starring Jenna Coleman is in the works.

The new show was announced by Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, at the Edinburgh TV Festival on Thursday.

Harlots and Waterloo Road writer Cat Jones is on board as the show creator and writer and shared her excitement for the project. She said: "I’m thrilled to be making The Jetty for BBC One. Like millions of people all over the world, I've grown up loving and admiring BBC dramas, so getting to create one really is a dream come true.

“The Jetty is a story I’ve wanted to tell for a long time but it wasn’t until it found its champions at the fantastically writer friendly Firebird, that it really came to life. What feels like a total dream team continues to grow with the addition of Marialy Rivas to direct and the brilliant Jenna Coleman. I’ve no doubt audiences are going to be completely transfixed by her as Ember."

Jenna Coleman will star in The Jetty

What is The Jetty about?

The four part series follows Coleman’s detective Ember Manning who investigates a fire which destroys a holiday home in Lancashire, and its possible connection to a podcaster and journalist investigating a cold case concerning missing people, and a man in his 20s who is in a relationship with two underage girls.

However, the deeper that Manning becomes involved into the strange interconnected events, the more the case threatens to destroy her life and she is forced to re-evaluate everything she thought she knew about her past and the town that is her home.

The series is both a detective thriller and coming of age story that takes on issues of sexual morality, personal identity, and how far your own memories can be trusted.

The Jetty is created by Harlots writer Cat Jones

Who is in the cast of The Jetty

So far Jenna Coleman, known for Doctor Who, Victoria, and The Serpent, is the only confirmed cast member - she will play rookie detective Ember Manning.

Coleman said: "I’m delighted to be returning to the BBC to be a part of The Jetty, with Firebird Pictures at the helm, bringing the story of Ember Manning to life. I look forward to exploring Cat Jones’ darkly probing scripts, alongside Marialy Rivas’ eloquent vision."

When is the release date of The Jetty?

A release date for The Jetty is yet to be confirmed, but the show is yet to start filming so it will not air until next year.

The Jetty is set to begin filming in Manchester next month, with filming due to wrap by December. Therefore, it is likely that The Jetty could premiere some time in the second half of 2024.