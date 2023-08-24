Survival thriller The Dive is a remake of the 2020 Swedish movie Breaking Surface

The Dive is an intense independent thriller with a stripped back cast set in the waters of the Mediterranean.

The movie is an RLJE Films production - the company’s other titles includeThe Way Back, Bone Tomahawk, Color Out of Space, and Silent Night - and was made on a budget of just $15 million.

Filmed on the coast of Malta and in Germany, The Dive, a remake of Swedish thriller Tödliche Tiefen (Breaking Surface), follows two sisters, Drew and May, who meet with disaster on their annual diving trip.

The pair go diving off the coast of Malta, but a rockfall leaves May, the more resourceful of the two, trapped 28 metres below the water's surface, her leg trapped by a boulder, and their car keys, and air tanks also buried. Think 127 Hours, but underwater.

May has just 22 minutes of oxygen left and is dangerously cold water, leaving Drew to use her wits to free her sister from the rockfall before it becomes an underwater tomb.

The Dive follows two sisters caught in an underwater disaster

Who is in the cast of The Dive?

The Dive has just two credited cast members - Louisa Krause as May and Sophie Lowe as Drew.

May and Drew are sisters, and when disaster strikes during a diving trip, May becomes trapped under water and Drew must keep her calm and save her.

Krause is known for her roles in TV dramas Billions and The Girlfriend Experience, and for her appearances in the films Dark Waters and Maggie Moore(s).

Lowe has starred in the shows Once Upon a Time in Wonderland, The Beautiful Lie, and Romper Stomper, and the films What Lola Wants, Medieval, and Above Suspicion.

Is there a trailer for The Dive?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

The Dive is a remake of Swedish film Breaking Surface

Is The Dive based on a true story?

No, thankfully the film is not based on a true story - the movie’s screenplay was written by director Maximilian Erlenwein and based on the screenplay for the original Swedish-language film Breaking Surface, which The Dive is a remake of.

Breaking Surface is an original idea - in the film the sisters are diving in Norway, but otherwise, the plot of The Dive follows Breaking Surface closely.

Erlenwein has previously written the screenplay for the German-language crime thriller stereo.

When is the release date of The Dive?

The Dive will be released in cinemas in the UK on Friday 25 August. It is not currently slated to be released on any streaming platforms.