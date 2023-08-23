The Sandler children have featured in Adam’s movies plenty of times in the past - their credits include Jack and Jill, Grown Ups 1 and 2, Pixels, and Hubie Halloween - but their latest film will see the sisters take on more prominent roles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jackie Sandler, who first met her husband on the set of Big Daddy, will also make a cameo appearance in the movie, but it is Adam Sandler who is expected to make a bundle from the project.

You Are So Not Invited stars Sunny as Sandy Friedman, a young girl about to have her Bat Mitzvah, a Jewish coming of age ceremony. When her grand plans begin to unravel, her big day looks like it could be completely ruined.

Sadie stars as Sunny’s sister Ronnie, whilst Adam Sandler will play the girls’ father Danny. Even though his role is expected to be considerably smaller than his daughters’, Sandler is believed to be making many times more from the film.

Adam Sandler and his daughters, Sunny and Sadie

How much were Adam Sandler’s daughters paid for You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah?

Sandler’s daughters reportedly both made a little over $65,000 each for the film, but their salary will more than double if Netflix greenlights a sequel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The film is based on the 2005 novel of the same name by author Fiona Rosenbloom - she also penned a sequel, We Are So Crashing Your Bar Mitzvah. If Netflix does adapt the second novel, Sadie and Sunny are slated to earn $162,500 each for reprising their roles.

Other perks included in the young stars’ contracts included $60 per day for food and other expenses, and business class flights to filming locations.

Even though they are working with their parents, and the film is produced by Sandler’s own company Happy Madison, a judge still needed to sign off on their salary because they are both minors - Sadie was 16 and Sunny just 13 when they shot the film last year.

Sunny Sandler as Stacy Friedman

How much did Adam Sandler make for You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah?

Sandler’s exact salary for the film has not been confirmed, but the comedy star is estimated to command around $20 million per film.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, he also signed on for a four movie Netflix deal in 2014 for a staggering $250 million, which works out at around $62 million per film - more than 950 times the rate his daughters were paid for their latest movie.

Although his daughter’s have a bigger role than their dad in their latest film, with Sunny playing the lead, they will have earned considerably less than him from the project.

But it’s not all bad news for the Sandler girls, they have certainly benefited from having a famous father, and most of their credits are in movies that he has starred in, produced, or both. And, of course, they’re in line for a massive inheritance down the line.