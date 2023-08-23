You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah is Adam Sandler's latest Netflix film - the actor is one of the streamer's hottest properties, and in 2019 starred in the site's most watched movie, Murder Mystery.

Sandler's latest film follows 13 year old Stacy Friedman as she prepares for her bat mitzvah, a coming of age ceremony for Jewish girls, but her best-laid plans go awry and threaten to ruin her special day.

The movie is based on the 2005 young adult book of the same name by writer Fiona Rosenbloom. She also penned a follow-up, We Are So Crashing Your Bar Mitzvah, so Sandler may already have another Netflix sequel in the bag.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah was filmed in Canada over six weeks last summer and will see Sandler joined by his family as cast members - his children have appeared in several of his movies over the years but this time they will have much more prominent roles.

Adam Sandler and his family star in the new Netflix comedy

Is there a trailer for You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Who is in the cast of You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah?

Adam Sandler stars as Danny Friedman, the father of Stacy, whose Bat Mitzvah is about to unravel in comically tragic fashion. The star has made several movies for Netflix, many of which, such as Hubie Halloween, The Ridiculous 6, and The Do-Over were critically panned. Back in 2014, he signed on for a $250 million four movie deal with the streamer, though it’s not clear which of the films he’s made for the platform came under this deal.

The film stars Adam’s wife Jackie and their two daughters - Sadie, 17, and Sunny, 14. The nepo-kids will play the Friedman children Ronnie and Stacy, and have previously featured in other Sandler movies. They have both had small roles in Grown Ups and its sequel, Just Go with It, Jack and Jill, That’s My Boy, Pixels, The Ridiculous Six, and Murder Mystery.

Jackie Sandler, who plays Gabi Rodriguez Katz in this film, first met Adam on the set of 1999 comedy Big Daddy where she had a small role as a waitress. The pair married in 2003, and she has featured in several of his films, including many that Sadie and Sunny have also appeared in. She is also due to appear alongside her husband in the upcoming animated children’s film Leo.

Sunny Sandler as Stacy in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

Other cast members include:

Idina Menzel as Bree Friedman

Samantha Lorraine as Lydia Rodriguez Katz

Dylan Hoffman as Andy Goldfarb

Sarah Sherman as Rabbi Rebecca

Dan Bulla as Cantor Jerry

Ido Mosseri as DJ Schmuley

Jackie Hoffman as Irene

Luis Guzmán as Eli Katz

Dean Scott Vazquez as Mateo

Miya Cech as Kym Chang Cohen

Ivory Baker as Megan Levy

Dylan Chloe Dash as Tara

When is You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah on Netflix?