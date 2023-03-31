Netflix action comedy sequel Murder Mystery 2 starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler was filmed at iconic locations in Hawaii and Paris

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston return in the Netflix sequel Murder Mystery 2 as married detectives Nick and Audrey Spitz. The pair find themselves involved in another major case when their friend is abducted at his own wedding.

The movie was shot over three months in early 2022, and many of the locations in the film will be recognised by viewers. The budget of the sequel has not been revealed, but the original film reportedly cost Netflix $24 million and it’s likely that figure has grown for the second instalment.

Sandler made $250 million from the streaming company for a four film deal, so Netflix, despite its well-documented financial woes, is still acting like it has money to burn. And this comes through in the extravagant settings featured in Murder Mystery 2.

Where was Murder Mystery 2 filmed?

The action comedy sequel was set and filmed in very picturesque locations, with the majority of production taking place in Honolulu, Hawaii and Paris, France.

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in Paris

The film begins in Hawaii, as Nick and Audrey attend a friend’s lavish wedding. These scenes were filmed in January 2022 in the state’s capital Honolulu at the gorgeous Lanikuhonua Lagoon.

After Hawaii, the shoot moved to Paris - in the film Nick and Audrey travel to the city of love to solve the kidnapping of their friend, the groom at the Hawaii wedding. Iconic landmarks in Paris which feature heavily in the film include the Arc de Triomphe, Opera, and the Eiffel Tower, where a major stunt was filmed.

Sandler and Aniston can also be spotted at other lesser known Paris destinations including the Passerelle Léopold-Sédar-Senghor, a footbridge over the river Seine, and Les Cailloux, and Italian restaurant.

Filming Murder Myster 2 at the Arc de Triomphe

The Château de Vaux-le-Vicomte, a grand 17th century mansion in Seine-et-Marne, roughly 30 miles outside of Paris, also features in the film.

Director Jeremy Garelick stated that he intended to shoot at these iconic locations due to the effect of lockdown on audience. He said he wanted “every scene in every location to be extravagant and to give the audience an opportunity to escape and see the world when they’ve been locked in their house’.”

Did Murder Mystery film on the Eiffel Tower?

Yes, but it’s far from the first film to shoot on the well-known landmark. Garelick told Metro: “We actually we did get to shoot at the Eiffel Tower. We had an incredible stunt team. Kelly Phelan [Aniston’s stunt double] was the first female to jump off of the Eiffel Tower, she’s now in the Guinness Book of World Records”.

Speaking on Jimmy Fallon about the Eiffel Tower stunt, Sandler said: “Jennifer falls off the Eiffel Tower in it. It was very cool. They did it at like 2:00 in the morning. 'Cause when you go to Paris, you go to see the Eiffel Tower. So they were like, 'You can shoot there, but do it at like 2:00 in the morning so we're not ruining everybody's time."

Fallon said that this was the first stunt to be filmed at the Eiffel Tower, but the iconic structure has been the setting on several action scenes in earlier movies. The James Bond film A View to a Kill featured a chase scene inside the tower between Roger Moore’s 007 and Grace Jones’ May Day.