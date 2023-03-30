Murder Mystery 2 is an upcoming American action comedy mystery film directed by Jeremy Garelick and written by James Vanderbilt. The sequel will land on Netflix this month and marks the third collaboration between Aniston and Sandler, following romcom Just Go with It, and the first Murder Mystery.
Garelick worked as a writer on previous Aniston film The Break-Up, as well as popular comedies The Hangover and The Wedding Ringer. The first Murder Mystery was watched by around 30.8 million accounts over its first weekend, which was at the time the best weekend performance for a Netflix film debut, a record that has since been claimed by Red Notice.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Murder Mystery followed New York police officer Nick and his wife Audrey who jet off on a romantic getaway to Italy but find themselves framed for the murder of a billionaire. In the sequel, Nick and Audrey are pulled into a new conspiracy when their friend is kidnapped at his own wedding in Hawaii.
The pair travel to Paris as they attempt to save their friend and become embroiled in an international investigation.
Who is in the cast of Murder Mystery 2?
Adam Sandler stars as Nick Splitz, a former cop turned private investigator who works alongside his wife. Sandler is one of the richest actors in the world with a net worth of $420 million, the same as Will Smith, according to The Richest. The actor, who has starred in popular comedies including Happy Gilmore, Cick, and Pixels, has signed for a $250 million four movie deal with Netflix.
Jennifer Aniston plays Nick’s wife Audrey, and the pair embark on their latest investigation. She is best known for playing Rachel Green in ‘90s sitcom Friends. She has also starred in several popular comedy films including Along Came Polly, The Bounty Hunter, Bruce Almighty and Horrible Bosses. Like Sandler, she is one of the wealthiest people in the film industry, and the richest actress of all time, with an estimated net worth of $300-330 million.
Other Murder Mystery cast members include:
- Mark Strong as Miller
- Mélanie Laurent as Claudette
- Jodie Turner-Smith as Countess Sekou
- John Kani as Colonel Ulenga
- Kuhoo Verma as Saira
- Dany Boon as Inspector Delacroix
- Adeel Akhtar as The Maharajah
- Enrique Arce as Francisco
- Zurin Villanueva as Imani
- Jillian Bell as Susan
- Tony Goldwyn as Silverfox
- Annie Mumolo as Mrs. Silverfox
Where was Murder Mystery 2 filmed?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Filming for Murder Mystery 2 began in January 2022, with filming taking place in Honolulu, Hawaii. Production also took place in Paris, France, with the shoot ending in April 2022.
Is there a trailer for Murder Mystery 2?
Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:
When is the release date of Murder Mystery 2?
Murder Mystery 2 will land on Netflix on Friday 31 March. The first film, released in 2019, is available to watch on Netflix now, and is currently number 2 on Netflix’s Top 10 films list.