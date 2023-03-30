Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler lead the cast of Netflix action comedy sequel Murder Mystery 2

Murder Mystery 2 is an upcoming American action comedy mystery film directed by Jeremy Garelick and written by James Vanderbilt. The sequel will land on Netflix this month and marks the third collaboration between Aniston and Sandler, following romcom Just Go with It, and the first Murder Mystery.

Garelick worked as a writer on previous Aniston film The Break-Up, as well as popular comedies The Hangover and The Wedding Ringer. The first Murder Mystery was watched by around 30.8 million accounts over its first weekend, which was at the time the best weekend performance for a Netflix film debut, a record that has since been claimed by Red Notice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Murder Mystery followed New York police officer Nick and his wife Audrey who jet off on a romantic getaway to Italy but find themselves framed for the murder of a billionaire. In the sequel, Nick and Audrey are pulled into a new conspiracy when their friend is kidnapped at his own wedding in Hawaii.

The pair travel to Paris as they attempt to save their friend and become embroiled in an international investigation.

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in Murder Mystery 2

Who is in the cast of Murder Mystery 2?

Adam Sandler stars as Nick Splitz, a former cop turned private investigator who works alongside his wife. Sandler is one of the richest actors in the world with a net worth of $420 million, the same as Will Smith, according to The Richest. The actor, who has starred in popular comedies including Happy Gilmore, Cick, and Pixels, has signed for a $250 million four movie deal with Netflix.

Jennifer Aniston plays Nick’s wife Audrey, and the pair embark on their latest investigation. She is best known for playing Rachel Green in ‘90s sitcom Friends. She has also starred in several popular comedy films including Along Came Polly, The Bounty Hunter, Bruce Almighty and Horrible Bosses. Like Sandler, she is one of the wealthiest people in the film industry, and the richest actress of all time, with an estimated net worth of $300-330 million.

Other Murder Mystery cast members include:

Mark Strong as Miller

Mélanie Laurent as Claudette

Jodie Turner-Smith as Countess Sekou

John Kani as Colonel Ulenga

Kuhoo Verma as Saira

Dany Boon as Inspector Delacroix

Adeel Akhtar as The Maharajah

Enrique Arce as Francisco

Zurin Villanueva as Imani

Jillian Bell as Susan

Tony Goldwyn as Silverfox

Annie Mumolo as Mrs. Silverfox

Cast of Murder Mystery 2

Where was Murder Mystery 2 filmed?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Filming for Murder Mystery 2 began in January 2022, with filming taking place in Honolulu, Hawaii. Production also took place in Paris, France, with the shoot ending in April 2022.

Is there a trailer for Murder Mystery 2?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

When is the release date of Murder Mystery 2?