All of Us Strangers was one of the most anticipated movies of 2023 and it's finally available to watch for UK audiences. Directed by Andrew Haigh (Weekend) and starring Paul Mescal (Normal People) and Andrew Scott (Fleabag), the emotional movie adaptation of Taichi Yamada's 1987 psychological novel Strangers is bound to leave you reeling.

As well as having some racy sex scenes, the film touches on themes of grief, loneliness and love. So, is All of Us Strangers based on a book and where can you watch it in the UK? Here's everything you need to know.

What is All of Us Strangers about?

All of Us Strangers is the emotional new film from Andrew Haigh which tells the story of lonely screenwriter Adam, played by Andrew Scott as he attempts to move on from his past, a meeting with his new neighbour Harry played by Paul Mescal forces him to confront things head-on, taking him on an poignant journey back to the home of his childhood.

Here is the official plot from Searchlight Pictures: "One night in his near-empty tower block in contemporary London, Adam (Andrew Scott) has a chance encounter with a mysterious neighbour Harry (Paul Mescal), which punctures the rhythm of his everyday life. As a relationship develops between them, Adam is preoccupied with memories of the past and finds himself drawn back to the suburban town where he grew up, and the childhood home where his parents (Claire Foy and Jamie Bell), appear to be living, just as they were on the day they died, 30 years before."

All of Us Strangers trailer

Searchlight Pictures has released a trailer ahead of the movie and it's an emotional watch. Tissues at the ready, you can watch it below.

Is All of Us Strangers based on a book?

All of Us Strangers is loosely based on Taichi Yamada's 1987 psychological novel Strangers, which focuses on a similar story about a heterosexual writer. Exploring grief, loss and love it won the Yamamoto Shūgorō Prize for best human-interest novel and was long-listed for The Independent's Foreign Fiction prize in 2006.

The film adaptation is inspired loosely by the novel but has changed up the story with a completely different plot than the book and by swapping the location from Tokyo to London.

Where can I watch All of Us Strangers?